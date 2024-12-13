Taylor Swift thanks fans for ‘early birthday present’ as she makes Billboard history

Taylor Swift's birthday celebrations began early this year. With 10 honours, the 35-year-old singer became the most decorated artist in the history of Billboard Music Awards on Thursday. The Cruel Summer hitmaker now has a total award count of 49, surpassing Drake, who has 42. As the awards are based on music charts, she dubbed them “fan awards,” thanking ardent Swifties for their love and support. Taylor Swift performs as her record-breaking The Eras Tour comes to an end with the first of her three concerts in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada December 6, 2024. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier (REUTERS)

In a pre-recorded message played during the 2024 Billboard Music Awards hosted by Michelle Buteau, Swift expressed her gratitude to her fans, saying, “I just want to say hi and thank you to the Billboard Awards and thank you to the fans because Billboard is counting your stuff, they’re counting what you listen to, the albums that you’re passionate about.”

While the Alchemy singer could not attend the show, she called the awards the “nicest early” birthday gift. Swift spent the eve of her birthday visiting a children's hospital in Kansas City. The So High School singer interacted with young fans and even admired a little girl for saying she likes Travis Kelce.

Swift continued her digital acceptance speech, saying, “And so I count these as fan awards because you guys are the ones who care about our albums and come see us in concert.” “And everything that’s happened with the Eras tour and The Tortured Poets Department, I just have to say thank you,” she added.

“It means the world to me that you guys have embraced the things I’ve made and the fact that you care so much. This is like, the nicest early birthday present you could have given me. So thank you very much. I love it. It’s exactly what I wanted,” the Blank Space hitmaker added.