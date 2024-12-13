Taylor Swift may return with her tour in 2026 but it depends on…

Taylor Swift has officially wrapped up her Eras Tour, concluding a year-and-a-half of performances with a final show in Vancouver on December 8, 2024. However, Swifties need not worry as the musician is reportedly already thinking about her next album and tour. That said, she plans to take some time to see what 2025 holds for her and her boyfriend Travis Kelce before finalising any future plans. Taylor Swift's Eras Tour has ended, yet she is eager for a 2026 tour. However, she will first devote time to her relationship with Travis Kelce and assess her personal life before making commitments. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)(AP)

Swift requests ‘one year’ for her love life

The Lover songstress is all set to hop onto her next music album and tour, a source told US Weekly. The source claimed that Swift is ready to jump on the tour bus for 2026. They shared with the news outlet, “She had such a great experience on Eras. She really wants to do it again. She loves being with all her fans; it inspires her.”

However, these plans for the future are not yet set in stone as Swift wants to pay more attention towards her relationship with Kelce, now that she has completed her Eras Tour. The insider divulged, “Things can change. A lot of it hinges on what happens over the next year with Travis. She’s told her team to give her one year to see how things go in her personal life.” Thus it depends on how things go between Swift and Kelce for the tour to happen in 2026.

Meanwhile, talking about the near future, the Blank Space singer is taking a break after the tour to celebrate the holiday season. A source shared with the news outlet that the singer wants to host a Christmas dinner with both her and Kelce’s family, as reported by Cheatsheet.

‘The best year’ of Swift’s ‘life’

A source previously told Life and Style that the singer “felt like she’s had the best year of her life. Her relationship with Travis has strengthened so many parts of her and made her more confident and fearless. Finding a love like this has changed Taylor.” The source continued, “With Travis, she doesn’t seem so concerned with what people are or aren’t seeing. It’s refreshing for everyone to witness her being so much more relaxed and authentic.”

They added that Taylor’s embracing his unfiltered personality and letting loose herself more, too” and “everyone in her life has noticed how different she seems with Travis.”