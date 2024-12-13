Megan Fox's ex-husband slams Machine Gun Kelly over the text message scandal, asks him to ‘grow up’

Brian Austin Green, Megan Fox’s ex-husband, has offered a candid reaction to the news of the actress’ split from her on-and-off boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly, just as she announced her pregnancy. While the breakup has captured headlines, Green, who shares children with Fox, has expressed his thoughts on the unfolding drama. Green and Fox share three sons together: Noah, Bodhi, and Journey. Brian Austin Green reacted to Megan Fox's split from Machine Gun Kelly, expressing disappointment over the breakup, especially with her pregnancy.(@brianaustingreen/Instagram, AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

Green trashes Kelly over his breakup with Fox

On Thursday, in talks with TMZ, when asked about his ex’s recent breakup, Green said, “I didn’t even know.” When informed that the break up happened after the Jenmnifer’s Body actor found text messages in Kelly's phone with other women, Green let out an audible sigh, as reported by Page Six.

He told the outlet, “How old is he? … He’s in his 30s, isn’t he? … But in your 30s, like, f**k. Grow up. Like, she’s pregnant.” Green stood by Fox as he said, “I just want the best for her. I want the best for the baby. I want the best for our kids. That’s a shame.” Fox and Green were married from 2010 to 2021.

Disappointed in the musician, the 51-year-old told the media outlet, “I’m heartbroken about it because I know she’s been so excited. And the kids are so excited for life and the change and all of that.” The news of her pregnancy came a year after she shared her miscarriage with the public. Green shared that while he is not aware of the “facts” about Fox and MGK’s breakup but called the entire situation “tragic”.

Text message scandal

Fox split up with Kelly on their Thanksgiving trip where she “decided to go through his phone”. The actor was “ suspicious” and later “found text messages involving other women and decided she was done,” a source told Page Six. The source revealed that Fox already “had trust issues” in her relationship with Kelly “because of past behaviour” during the time they dated.

The actor wanted to “rebuild her trust with Colson and was excited to grow their family together,” but not after finding interactions with other women on his phone.