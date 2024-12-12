Jennifer Lopez ‘getting closer than ever’ with her handsome staffers to…

Following her reported split from Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez is turning heads and raising eyebrows by surrounding herself with an undeniably attractive team of staffers, according to sources. Following her breakup with Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez is reportedly revitalizing her confidence by surrounding herself with attractive staff.(Instagram/Jennifer Lopez)

The Jenny from the Block singer was recently spotted in London on November 7 with a striking blond bodyguard, holding his hand as she exited a vehicle, all smiles. Just days before, she was seen out in New York City with the same staffer.

“Everyone’s buzzing about J.Lo and all the hot guys she has hired for her team, from the men on her security detail to her assistants. They are all suddenly extra handsome,” an insider told Radar Online.

ALSO READ| Ben Affleck is now ‘closer than ever’ to Jennifer Garner amid Jennifer Lopez divorce

“No one is saying she’s sleeping with them just yet – but she’s certainly enjoying being doted on by hot guys. Maybe one of them will make the leap to boyfriend.”

Insiders suggest JLo takes dating tips from Madonna

This wouldn’t be the first time Lopez has blurred the line between professional and personal relationships. In the past, she dated her backup dancer and choreographer Casper Smart on and off for five years, eventually ending things in 2016.

Before that, the Atlas star had a whirlwind romance with Cris Judd, another dancer she met on the set of her music video for Love Don’t Cost a Thing. The two tied the knot in 2001, only to divorce the following year.

“Obviously, past experiences haven’t stopped her from doing it again,” a tipster told Radar Online.

ALSO READ| Jennifer Lopez poses unfazed in steamy playsuit amid Ben Affleck divorce

“Right now, she’s just enjoying some harmless fun. She’s in a phase of rediscovering her confidence and independence,” the insider added.

Some have even suggested Lopez take a cue from Madonna, known for her unapologetic approach to dating. “A lot of people are telling her she should take a page from Madonna and essentially hire her next man,” the source quipped.