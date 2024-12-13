The Secret of Us Deluxe Tour: Gracie Abrams announces new shows across North America, check out all 2025 dates
Check out all 2025 dates for Gracie Abrams' The Secret of Us Tour and The Secret of Us Deluxe Tour
Gracie Abrams has delighted her fans with new North American tour dates in 2025. The 25-year-old recently took to social media to announce her upcoming The Secret of Us Deluxe Tour featuring special guest, Role Model. Set to kick off on July 24 in Boston, the tour is an addition to her previously announced The Secret of Us Tour, which began earlier this year in September.
Gracie Abrams' The Secret of Us (Deluxe) Tour 2025 dates
Abrams unveiled the North American tour dates on Instagram earlier this week in support of the deluxe version of her second studio album. The newly-added dates follow the previously announced European and Asian legs of The Secret of Us Tour. Check out the full list of Abrams' 2025 tour dates below:
North American dates (New):
July 24 - Boston, Massachusetts, at TD Garden
July 26 - Toronto, Ontario, at Budweiser Stage
July 28 - New York, New York, at Madison Square Garden
August 6 - Los Angeles, California, at Kia Forum
August 11 - Morrison, Colorado, at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
August 26 - Mexico City, Mexico, at Pepsi Center
European dates (previously announced)
February 8 - Madrid, Spain, at Palacio Vistalegre
February 9 - Madrid, Spain, at Palacio Vistalegre
February 11 - Lisbon, Portugal, at MEO Arena
February 15 - Stuttgart, Germany, at Porsche Arena
February 17 - Amsterdam, Netherlands, at Ziggo Dome
February 19 - Hamburg, Germany, at Sporthalle Hamburg
February 21 - Dusseldorf, Germany, at Mitsubishi Electric Halle
February 22 - Berlin, Germany, at Velodrom
February 24 - Zurich, Switzerland, at The Hall
February 25 - Milan, Italy, at Unipol Forum
February 27 - Paris, France, at Accor Arena
February 28 - Brussels, Belgium, at Forest National
March 3 - Nottingham, UK, at Motorpoint Arena
March 4 - Leeds, UK, at First Direct Arena
March 6 - London, UK, at The O2
March 7 - Manchester, UK, at Co-op Live
March 8 - Cardiff, UK, at Utilita Arena Cardiff
March 10 - Dublin, Ireland, at 3Arena
March 12 - Glasgow, UK, at OVO Hydro
Asian dates (previously announced)
April 3 - Singapore, Singapore, at The Star Theatre
April 6 - Seoul, South Korea, at Myunghwa Live
April 8 - Tokyo, Japan, at Zepp Haneda
April 10 - Shanghai, China, at Music Park
April 14 - Hong Kong, China, at MacPherson Stadium
April 17 - Taipei, Taiwan, at TICC
April 19 - Bangkok, Thailand, at Samyan Hall
