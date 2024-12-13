The Secret of Us Deluxe Tour: Gracie Abrams announces new shows across North America, check out all 2025 dates

Gracie Abrams has delighted her fans with new North American tour dates in 2025. The 25-year-old recently took to social media to announce her upcoming The Secret of Us Deluxe Tour featuring special guest, Role Model. Set to kick off on July 24 in Boston, the tour is an addition to her previously announced The Secret of Us Tour, which began earlier this year in September. Gracie Abrams performs as the opening act before Taylor Swift at the Eras Tour concert, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)(AP)

Gracie Abrams' The Secret of Us (Deluxe) Tour 2025 dates

Abrams unveiled the North American tour dates on Instagram earlier this week in support of the deluxe version of her second studio album. The newly-added dates follow the previously announced European and Asian legs of The Secret of Us Tour. Check out the full list of Abrams' 2025 tour dates below:

North American dates (New):

July 24 - Boston, Massachusetts, at TD Garden

July 26 - Toronto, Ontario, at Budweiser Stage

July 28 - New York, New York, at Madison Square Garden

August 6 - Los Angeles, California, at Kia Forum

August 11 - Morrison, Colorado, at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

August 26 - Mexico City, Mexico, at Pepsi Center

European dates (previously announced)

February 8 - Madrid, Spain, at Palacio Vistalegre

February 9 - Madrid, Spain, at Palacio Vistalegre

February 11 - Lisbon, Portugal, at MEO Arena

February 15 - Stuttgart, Germany, at Porsche Arena

February 17 - Amsterdam, Netherlands, at Ziggo Dome

February 19 - Hamburg, Germany, at Sporthalle Hamburg

February 21 - Dusseldorf, Germany, at Mitsubishi Electric Halle

February 22 - Berlin, Germany, at Velodrom

February 24 - Zurich, Switzerland, at The Hall

February 25 - Milan, Italy, at Unipol Forum

February 27 - Paris, France, at Accor Arena

February 28 - Brussels, Belgium, at Forest National

March 3 - Nottingham, UK, at Motorpoint Arena

March 4 - Leeds, UK, at First Direct Arena

March 6 - London, UK, at The O2

March 7 - Manchester, UK, at Co-op Live

March 8 - Cardiff, UK, at Utilita Arena Cardiff

March 10 - Dublin, Ireland, at 3Arena

March 12 - Glasgow, UK, at OVO Hydro

Asian dates (previously announced)

April 3 - Singapore, Singapore, at The Star Theatre

April 6 - Seoul, South Korea, at Myunghwa Live

April 8 - Tokyo, Japan, at Zepp Haneda

April 10 - Shanghai, China, at Music Park

April 14 - Hong Kong, China, at MacPherson Stadium

April 17 - Taipei, Taiwan, at TICC

April 19 - Bangkok, Thailand, at Samyan Hall