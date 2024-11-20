Post Malone teams up with Jelly Roll, Sierra Ferrell for US, Canada stadium tour, check out dates

Post Malone is teaming up with Jelly Roll for his biggest headlining tour next year. On Tuesday, the 29-year-old singer announced his upcoming The Big A** Stadium Tour, which will involve 25 shows at some of the largest venues across the United States and Canada. Set to kick off in April 2025, the tour will also feature Sierra Ferrell as a special guest on select dates. You can check out the dates below: Post Malone performs a medley at the 57th Annual CMA Awards on Nov. 8, 2023, (AP)

Post Malone announces The Big A** Stadium Tour 2025 with Jelly Roll and Sierra Ferrell

April 29 - Salt Lake City, Utah, at Rice-Eccles Stadium (With Sierra Ferrell)

May 3 - Las Vegas, Nevada, at Allegiant Stadium (With Sierra Ferrell)

May 7 - San Antonio, Texas, at Alamodome (With Sierra Ferrell)

May 9 - Dallas, Texas, at AT&T Stadium (With Sierra Ferrell)

May 11 - Atlanta, Georgia, at Mercedes Benz Stadium (With Sierra Ferrell)

May 13 - St. Louis, Missouri, at Busch Stadium (With Sierra Ferrell)

May 18 - Detroit, Michigan, at Ford Field (With Sierra Ferrell)

May 20 - Minneapolis, Minnesota, at U.S. Bank Stadium (With Sierra Ferrell)

May 22 - Chicago, Illinois, at Wrigley Field (With Sierra Ferrell)

May 24- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at Citizens Bank Park (With Sierra Ferrell)

May 26 - Toronto, Ontario, at Rogers Centre (With Sierra Ferrell)

May 28 - Hershey, Pennsylvania, at Hersheypark Stadium (With Sierra Ferrell)

May 29 - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, at PNC Park (With Sierra Ferrell)

May 31 - Foxborough, Massachusetts, at Gillette Stadium

June 2 - Washington, D.C., at Northwest Stadium

June 4 - New York, New York, at Citi Field

June 8 - Miami, Florida, at Hard Rock Stadium (Without Jelly Roll)

June 10- Orlando, Florida, at Camping World Stadium

June 13 - Ridgedale, Missouri, at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena

June 15 - Denver, Colorado, at Empower Field at Mile High

June 21 - Glendale, Arizona, at State Farm Stadium (Without Jelly Roll)

June 24 - Boise, Idaho, at Albertsons Stadium

June 26 - Seattle, Washington, at T-Mobile Park

June 28 - Portland, Oregon, at Providence Park

July 1 - San Francisco, California, at Oracle Park