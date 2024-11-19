Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have issued a new statement on their website as the former is undertaking solo engagements in Canada. Although the couple recently appeared in a new video together, their professional separation seems to be continuing. The Duke of Sussex was not joined by his wife in Vancouver where he is attending Invictus Games events. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share new statement as Duke of Sussex undertakes solo engagements in Canada (Photo by ANDRES CASTILLA / Colombian Vice-Presidency / AFP) (AFP)

Notably, Meghan has accompanied Harry to Invictus Games events since 2017. She also joined him in Vancouver in February 2024 for a promotional event.

Back in February, Meghan and Harry together stepped out at Invictus events in Canada over several days. Meghan also joined Harry at the Invictus Games in The Netherlands and Germany in recent years.

The new statement

Meanwhile, the new statement, shared on sussex.com, focuses on Harry’s attendance at a Grey Cup match in Canada on Sunday. "Yesterday, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex made a notable appearance at the Grey Cup in Vancouver, taking part in a symbolic jersey pass that highlighted the growing momentum for the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025,” the statement reads. "Held at BC Place, the annual football championship is Canada’s most-watched sporting event, attracting over 50,000 live attendees and millions more via broadcast.”

It continues, "This year’s Cup marked a significant milestone, as it was the first time in a decade that the event returned to British Columbia. The Duke took center stage during the broadcast alongside Team Canada competitor Wen Nie, passing a special IG25 jersey to Amar Doman, owner of the BC Lions.”

The statement adds, "The jersey pass not only marked the connection between the two iconic events but also served as a powerful reminder of the Games’ mission: to inspire, empower, and bring together athletes from around the world who have experienced life-changing injuries or illnesses. With less than three months until the Opening Ceremony at BC Place, the Grey Cup marked a pivotal moment in building excitement and awareness for what promises to be a historic event. The jersey pass was a reminder that the journey toward the Games is not just about competition but about coming together as a global community to celebrate resilience, determination and the power of sport to heal and inspire."