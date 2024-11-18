Royal experts believe Meghan Markle is likely to publish a memoir after Prince Harry’s Spare sent shockwaves across the globe. Although Meghan has not herself hinted at a memoir, experts speculate she could write one after the Duchess of Sussex admitted to maintaining journals during her tenure as a senior working member of the royal family. Could Meghan Markle publish a memoir? Experts think it ‘would almost certainly sell well’ (Photo by Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP)(AFP)

One royal expert suggested that a memoir by Meghan would probably be a bestseller, but its success would likely depend on how "sensational" it is. "In theory there is no reason why Meghan could not write a memoir. It would almost certainly sell well, probably very well, but as she knows perfectly well, that would depend on how sensational it was,” royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Express.co.uk.

Fitzwilliams added that he does not think a memoir is currently in the pipeline because of the health woes King Charles and Kate Middleton are facing. Harry and Meghan, at such a time, would probably not do anything to exacerbate the situation. Fitzwilliams further said that Harry’s ongoing visa disputes may be keeping the couple silent.

‘At present, with two senior royals ill, she would appear uncaring and callous’

The royal commentator, elaborating on the possible timing of the Duchess releasing a book, said, "At present, with two senior royals ill, she would appear uncaring and callous, if she launched further attacks on or caused embarrassment to the royal family.”

"It is also unclear how much she would want to reveal about her own family, she is, bar her mother Doria, estranged from all of them,” Fitzwilliams added.

Raising concerns over possible repercussions from president-elect Donald Trump, he said, "There is also a fear that Donald Trump, especially if he felt provoked in any way, might seek to open the investigation as to whether Harry declared the drug taking he discussed so openly in Spare and when promoting the memoir on his visa application."

Looking at potential contingency plans, Fitzwilliams said, "The bolthole the Sussexes reportedly have in Portugal might come in useful sooner than they supposed."