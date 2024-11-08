Meghan Markle ‘might want to leave America’ as she ‘really viscerally disliked’ Donald Trump, expert says

A royal commentator has said that Meghan Markle "might want to leave America" as the result of the US presidential election has left her "very upset.” Both Meghan and Prince Harry have maintained quite a low profile during this election. Meghan Markle ‘might want to leave America’ as she ‘really viscerally disliked’ Donald Trump: expert (Photo by Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP, REUTERS/Jonathan Drake/File Photo)

"Meghan will be really upset to live in America with Trump as president,” Daily Mail Editor at Large Charlotte Griffiths told GB News. "She really viscerally disliked him and for many different reasons, and has said that he's a misogynist live on television before. So she might want to leave America."

Trump has previously been critical of the Sussexes, and has called them out for how they treated the late Queen. On being questioned by Nigel Farage on GB News about potential "special privileges" for the Duke of Sussex, Trump had said, "No. We'll have to see if they know something about the drugs, and if he lied they'll have to take appropriate action."

Harry admitted to having used drugs in his memoir Spare, which triggered a controversy.

"Put it this way. Harry's just bought a house in Portugal and it might come in pretty handy in the next few months,” Griffiths said. "Donald Trump has said in the past that he wouldn't protect Harry, that he would be on his own, and that if it was down to me he wouldn't have any protection. The Heritage Foundation tried to expose his form and in the end, he was protected.”

Griffiths added, “A judge ruled that the form would never be revealed. I just wonder whether now Trump is in power, I'm not saying it's top of his priority list, but eventually that form might be exposed."

When Eric Trump said his dad ‘doesn't give a damn’ about Prince Harry

However, Eric Trump recently told MailOnline that his father "doesn't give a damn" about Harry. Even royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams suggested that the president-elect would possibly not take any drastic action against the Duke.

"Harry was extremely foolish to discuss his drug taking in Spare both in interviews and in the memoir," Fitzwilliams said, adding that "it is most unlikely that Trump would risk an embarrassing episode involving the Royal family by expelling Harry."