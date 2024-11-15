Eva Longoria reveals she has moved out of ‘dystopian’ United States: ‘This chapter in my life is done now’

Hollywood actor Eva Longoria has revealed that she and her family have moved out of the United States. In a new interview, she shared that she is splitting time between Mexico and Spain, calling the United States dystopian. Also read: Kerry Washington to Eva Longoria and Mindy Kaling: Celebrities spotted at the starry Democratic convention Eva Longoria shared the update in an interview with the magazine Marie Claire.(REUTERS)

Moving out of the US

In an interview with the magazine Marie Claire for its November cover story, Eva shared the update, attributing the decision to the country's "changing vibe" after the Covid-19 pandemic, and the re-election of Donald Trump as the President.

“I had my whole adult life here. But even before (the pandemic), it was changing. The vibe was different. And then COVID happened, and it pushed it over the edge. Whether it’s the homelessness or the taxes, not that I want to shit on California — it just feels like this chapter in my life is done now,” she said.

The Desperate Housewives star said that the election and the result made her decision final. She shared that the shocking part is not that Donald Trump won, but that a “convicted criminal who spews so much hate” could hold the highest office.

Eva looked back at the time when Donald Trump won for the first time in 2016. “I’ve never been depressed in my life. It was like, ‘Does my vote really matter? Am I really making a difference?’ I was so untethered to the core of what I believed because I truly believed in my soul that the best person wins. And then that happened, and I was like, ‘Oh, wait. The best person doesn’t win’.” she said.

The actor went on to acknowledge that she is “privileged” to be able to decide to move away. She understands that most Americans aren’t so lucky and stuck in “the dystopian country”. The actor shared that her "anxiety and sadness” is for them.

Where does she stay now?

The actor now lives with her husband, José Bastón, and their son, 6-year-old Santiago, in Mexico and Spain. While she frequently ends up in Europe and South America for work, Eva does not spend much time in Los Angeles. Eva spent the summer volunteering to rally voters for Kamala Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz.