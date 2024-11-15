Memes explode online as Donald Trump nominates RFK Jr to head health department despite their junk food differences

US President-elect Donald Trump has made a headline-grabbing move by nominating Robert F Kennedy Jr., a well-known anti-vaccine advocate, to lead the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) in his upcoming administration. Donald Trump nominated RFK Jr. to head the Health Department, sparking memes over his stance on junk food. (X/@redsteeze)

Taking to X, Trump wrote,"I am thrilled to announce Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as The United States Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS). For too long, Americans have been crushed by the industrial food complex and drug companies who have engaged in deception, misinformation, and disinformation when it comes to Public Health. The Safety and Health of all Americans is the most important role of any Administration, and HHS will play a big role in helping ensure that everybody will be protected from harmful chemicals, pollutants, pesticides, pharmaceutical products, and food additives that have contributed to the overwhelming Health Crisis in this Country. Mr. Kennedy will restore these Agencies to the traditions of Gold Standard Scientific Research, and beacons of Transparency, to end the Chronic Disease epidemic, and to Make America Great and Healthy Again!"



A hilarious meme storm on X

As the news spread, social media erupted with memes, particularly on X (formerly Twitter), highlighting the stark contrast between Trump’s well-known love for fast food and Kennedy’s staunch advocacy for the removal of processed foods from supermarket shelves. Trump, often seen indulging in fast food during public appearances. Meanwhile, Kennedy has become a vocal critic of the processed food industry and the impact of such foods on public health, making their collaboration all the more ironic to many social media users.



Who is Robert F Kennedy Jr.?

Robert F Kennedy Jr., the son of the late US Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy and nephew of President John F. Kennedy, is widely known for his outspoken anti-vaccine stance.

Kennedy previously challenged Joe Biden for the Democratic presidential nomination before running as an independent. However, he later forged an alliance with the Republican Party and fully endorsed Trump’s presidential bid. In return, Trump promised Kennedy a major role in his administration, leading to his nomination as HHS Secretary. The two have become close allies, with Trump describing Kennedy as a key part of his vision to “Make America Healthy Again.”