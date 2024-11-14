Trump, Biden turn BFFs in AI video as they spend day dancing, singing, and hanging out

Political rivals Joe Biden and Donald Trump met at the White House as the outgoing president promised the president-elect a smooth transition of power. The meeting started with awkwardness as the two came face to face for the first time after the disastrous presidential debate in June that led to Biden dropping out of the race. In the AI-generated video, Donald Trump and Joe Biden can be seen having a fun day out with each other.(X/@KarluskaP)

Biden congratulated Trump on his second term and welcomed him back to the White House. While their meeting may have been marred with awkward exchanges, a video on the internet reimagined the two presidents meeting in a much different way, with some help from AI.

In the AI-generated video, now going viral on social media, the two presidents can be seen having a fun day out with each other as they golf, fish, share a glass of wine and go for a mountain hike.

Take a look at the viral video here:

The video which was posted on X has amassed over 6 million views so far shows Trump and Biden sitting across from each other on a table inside the White House. Looking glum, Biden tells Trump, "This job is not fun." Trump replies, "Missed you in the race," to which Biden says he wished they could get out of here.

A long montage then follows showing the two presidents engaging in fun activities together. They go to a fair to get corndogs and share ice-cream at Dairy Queen, ride a bike, watch a baseball match and even go horseback riding.

They are also shown bonding over a glass of wine, going on a hike and surfing. The two men sing, dance, go to a casino and roast marshmallows as they camp under the stars.

The video ends with the two sitting at the table again, with Biden wishing for all that to be true as he says, "Maybe one day.."

