Trump and Biden bond over ‘tough’ politics in historic White House meeting despite evident awkwardness

Outgoing President Joe Biden promised President-elect Donald Trump a smooth transition as the latter returned to the White House on Wednesday. Following the former’s invitation to the incoming POTUS, Biden upheld a post-election tradition that he was never welcomed to when he ousted Trump in 2020. US President Joe Biden, right, and President-elect Donald Trump during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. Biden will argue in favor of continued US aid to Ukraine during the transition to President-elect Donald Trump's administration, according to national security advisor Jake Sullivan. (Bloomberg)

The political rivals’ meeting, though marked by awkwardness, saw them graciously exchange pleasantries while reporters in the room launched their cacophony of questions at them. Remaining unresponsive to others, the US politicians focussed on the task at hand as Biden congratulated his predecessor and successor on his second term despite being on the outs with him over what democracy stands for them respectively.

“I’m looking forward to having, like we said, a smooth transition,” the outgoing POTUS said. “Welcome back.”

Both leaders then shook hands, and Donald Trump articulated a thought they both agreed on: “Politics is tough.” He added, “In many cases it is not a nice world but it is a nice world today.”

Thanking the man he has repeatedly previously addressed as “Sleepy Joe,” Trump continued, “It will be as smooth as it can get and I very much appreciate that, Joe.”

Biden, on his part, hasn’t always used customary magic words when speaking of Trump, either. Nevertheless, the cosy meeting saw each side be polite to the other, marking the start of a new era.

While both presidents of different eras were cordial and professional and constantly called each other by their first names, Melania Trump was not seen with her husband. Unlike her snub, the sitting First Lady Jill Biden was briefly in attendance and handed a handwritten letter—a congratulatory note addressed to Melania—to the president-elect.

Watch Joe Biden and Donald Trump's Oval Office meeting