'It’s nice to win': Trump makes roaring comeback to DC as Melania breaks silence on skipping WH meeting with Bidens

And he is back for the second time!

Donald Trump on Wednesday made a roaring comeback to Washington DC, along with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, following his remarkable win in the historic 2024 presidential election. President-elect Donald Trump arrives to speak at a meeting of the House GOP conference, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(AP)

The president-elect first addressed House Republicans in Washington before his meeting with outgoing President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at the White House.

Trump was greeted with his regular rally anthem, Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA” when he entered the conference room at the Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill.

As the 47th US President was in a completely blustery mood, he kicked off his speech by declaring: “It’s nice to win. It’s always nice to win. A lot of good friends in this room.”

“We had like historic kind of numbers, especially for the president, but we won’t get into that,” he said. “But the House did very well, and I think we’re responsible for 31 — helping you with 31 [seats], meaning we could have lost by quite a bit.”

Trump says ‘I won’t be running again unless…'

Calling the November 5 voting “the most important election in 129 years”, the beaming president-elect boasted about making the record of becoming the second presidential candidate to win non-consecutive terms.

“I suspect I won’t be running again unless you say, ‘He’s good, we got to figure out something else,’” Trump quipped, before the media persons were asked to leave the room.

Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, accompanied the 78-year-old on his trip to Washington, DC. This comes after Trump declared on Tuesday night that Musk and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy will co-lead a new “Department of Government Efficiency.”

This was Trump's visit to the nation's capital since his stunning victory over Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2016 election.

Trump to set to meet Biden but without Melania

Donald Trump and Joe Biden meet in the White House can be one of the most contentious meetings in the history of the Oval Office.

Melania Trump will not be attending the customary visit following her husband's overwhelming victory over Kamala Harris.

In a statement, office of Melania Trump on X stated, “Mrs. Trump will not be attending today’s meeting at the White House. Her husband’s return to the Oval Office to commence the transition process is encouraging, and she wishes him great success.”