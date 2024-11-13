Vivek Ramaswamy’s special message to Elon Musk after Donald Trump's 'DOGE' announcement

President-elect Donald Trump recently announced the new “Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)”, adding that the world’s richest man, Elon Musk, and American entrepreneur-turned-politician Vivek Ramaswamy would lead it. Following this, the former Republican presidential candidate took to X to share a special message for Musk. Donald Trump announced that Vivek Ramaswamy and Elon Musk will head the new department Department of Government Efficiency ("DOGE").

Ramaswamy shared his post while reacting to a share about Trump’s announcement of this newly-formed department, which aims to "slash excess regulations" and "cut wasteful expenditures."

What did Vivek Ramaswamy post?

“We will not go gently, Elon Musk,” Ramaswamy wrote, concluding his post with an American flag emoji.

Check out the X post here:

What did Donald Trump say about “DOGE”?

“I am pleased to announce that the Great Elon Musk, working in conjunction with American Patriot Vivek Ramaswamy, will lead the Department of Government Efficiency ("DOGE"). Together, these two wonderful Americans will pave the way for my Administration to dismantle Government Bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure Federal Agencies - Essential to the “Save America” Movement,” Donald Trump said in a statement. It also features a statement from Musk, “This will send shockwaves through the system, and anyone involved in Government waste, which is a lot of people!”

“It will become, potentially, ‘The Manhattan Project’ of our time. Republican politicians have dreamed about the objectives of ‘DOGE’ for a very long time. To drive this kind of drastic change, the Department of Government Efficiency will provide advice and guidance from outside of Government, and will partner with the White House and Office of Management & Budget to drive large scale structural reform, and create an entrepreneurial approach to Government never seen before,” the President-elect’s statement further explained.

Donald Trump added that he looks forward to “Elon and Vivek making changes", which would make “life better for all Americans.” He shared the statement on his social media platform Truth Social.