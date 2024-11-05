Elon Musk responds to viral pics of his college physics homework: 'There are some pages missing'

In a delightful throwback to his university days, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has reacted after images of his physics homework from the University of Pennsylvania surfaced online, sparking a flurry of interest across social media. The images were shared by X user Dima Zeniuk, who captioned the post, “Some of Elon Musk's physics homework from his days at the University of Pennsylvania.” Elon Musk reacted as his college physics homework photos went viral.

The post quickly went viral, attracting attention not just for the nostalgic content but also for the impressive calculations Musk had completed during his academic journey. In response to the post, another user, Minh v Duong, speculated, “Looks like a computation of inertia tensor,” which piqued further interest in the detailed workings presented in Musk's notes.

(Also read: We tested ChatGPT Search with a question on Elon Musk. Here's how it did)

Musk’s insightful reaction

Elon Musk himself took note of the online buzz, commenting, “Derivation of moments of inertia from first principles. There are some pages missing from the post.”

Check out the tweet here:

Following Musk's engagement, Zeniuk shared additional pages from the notebook, which were previously posted by Musk. This further fuelled the excitement among followers and fans alike.

Reaction from the internet

As the discussion unfolded, various users took to the platform to express their admiration and curiosity. One user remarked, "One of the main reasons for your success is that you learned the language - math and physics - necessary to understand what you want to do." Another chimed in, “This topic is quite fascinating, and I'm always eager to learn more about the fundamental principles behind these important concepts.” A lighter note was struck by a third user who commented, “Nice handwriting lol.”

(Also read: Elon Musk responds to Indian CEO's post on 3-year wait for green card: ‘Trump will fix this’)

Musk's academic journey

Elon Musk's educational background is as impressive as his entrepreneurial achievements. Initially attending Queen's University in Ontario, Canada, he later transferred to the University of Pennsylvania, where he earned dual degrees in economics from the Wharton School and physics from the College of Arts and Sciences. Musk’s focus on energy physics during his studies laid the groundwork for his enduring commitment to sustainable energy solutions.

While he was accepted into Stanford's PhD programme in applied physics, Musk left after just two days to explore opportunities in the tech industry, marking the beginning of his remarkable entrepreneurial journey.