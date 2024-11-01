We tested ChatGPT Search with a question on Elon Musk. Here's how it did

OpenAI has released ChatGPT Search to take on Google, which has long dominated the search engine space. On Thursday, the AI giant added a set of new search functions to its popular large language model ChatGPT, opting to integrate the feature into the chatbot instead of launching a separate product. Elon Musk's Grok AI competes with OpenAI's ChatGPT.(File photo)

OpenAI promises that ChatGPT Search “can get fast, timely answers with links to relevant web sources.” However, the jury is still out on the accuracy of its results.

HT.com put ChatGPT Search to the test. Here is how it responded:

Testing ChatGPT Search

The question: “Tell me about Elon Musk's India visit.”

Take a look at ChatGPT Search's response:

"Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has shown a growing interest in expanding his ventures into India. In June 2023, he met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New York, expressing intentions to invest in India and launch Tesla and Starlink services in the country.

Musk had planned a visit to India in April 2024 to discuss these initiatives further. However, he postponed the trip due to "very heavy Tesla obligations," stating his intention to reschedule for later in the year.

In October 2024, Musk's Starlink faced a regulatory challenge in India regarding the allocation of satellite spectrum. Indian telecom magnates Mukesh Ambani and Sunil Bharti Mittal advocated for an auction-based allocation, while Musk supported administrative allocation, aligning with global practices. India's government decided to allocate the spectrum administratively, a move Musk welcomed.

As of November 2024, while specific timelines remain unconfirmed, Musk's companies continue to explore opportunities in India, indicating a commitment to entering the Indian market in the near future."

ChatGPT Search vs Google Search

We used the same prompt on Google Search, which too gave a similar answer, saying Elon Musk cancelled his India visit in April.

OpenAI, led by Sam Altman, said that ChatGPT search will choose to dig the web based on what users ask and will provide fast, timely answers with links to relevant web sources.

In July, the company selectively launched SearchGPT, an AI-powered search engine prototype with real-time access to information from the internet.

(With inputs from Reuters)