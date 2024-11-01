Elon Musk responds to Indian CEO's post on 3-year wait for green card: ‘Trump will fix this’

Billionaire Elon Musk responded to a post by Aravind Srinivas, the Indian CEO of AI company Perplexity, in which the latter revealed that he has been waiting for a green card for the last three years. Elon Musk responded to a post on X by Aravind Srinivas, CEO of Perplexity AI.

Terming the US visa process "an upside down system", Musk said the rules make it hard for highly talented people to go to the US in a legal manner. He added that Donald Trump and DOGE "will fix this".

"We have an upside down system that makes it hard for highly talented people to come to America legally, but trivial for criminals to come here illegally. Why is easier to get in illegally as a murderer than legally as a Nobel Laureate? @realDonaldTrump and DOGE will fix this," Musk said in response to Srinivas's post on X (formerly Twitter).

Srinivas said he has been waiting for his green card, or the permanent residency card, that permits a non-citizen to live and work in the United States indefinitely.

"I have been waiting for my green card for like the last 3 years. Still haven’t gotten it. People mostly have no idea when they talk about immigration," he said responding to another Indian-origin user's post on the general discourse on immigrants in the US.

The Silicon Valley entrepreneur, an IIT-Madras alumnus, worked at Sam Altman's OpenAI before he co-founded Perplexity in 2022.