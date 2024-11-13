Jill Biden reacts after Melania Trump snubs customary White House meeting, gives handwritten letter to…

Future First Lady Melania Trump's team confirmed that she will not be joining Donald Trump for the meet with Bidens at the White House on Wednesday. Following this, Jill Biden's spokesperson stated that the First Lady greeted Trump at the White House alongside outgoing President Joe Biden. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive for the Classroom to Career Summit in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. AP/PTI(AP11_13_2024_000377B)(AP)

According to her, she handed over a handwritten letter of congratulations for Melania, Trump's third wife, following her husband massive US win. In the letter, Jill expressed the willingness of her team to help with the transition.

Despite Jill's invitation, Melania declared that she would not be going to the White House with her husband.

Here's what Melania Trump said about skipping the meet

As Trump arrived Washington DC on Wednesday without Melania, her office stated on X that she will not be attending today’s meeting at the White House. “Her husband’s return to the Oval Office to commence the transition process is encouraging, and she wishes him great success,” the office said.

The Office of Melania Trump noted that “several unnamed sources in the media continue to provide false, misleading, and inaccurate information” over her decision to skip tea with Jill Biden.

“Be discerning with your source of news,” it concluded.

Know about the tea tradition

The first lady usually invites her successor for tea in the White House when the outgoing president hosts the new president-elect in the Oval Office.

Following the 2016 election, Michelle Obama invited Melania Trump for tea in the Yellow Room. After the controversial 2020 election, Melania skipped the meeting with Jill Biden since Trump consistently and erroneously asserted that he was the real winner.

Despite their spouses having a friendly phone conversation, Melania and Jill have not yet spoken in the wake of Kamala Harris' humiliating loss, according to Daily Mail sources.