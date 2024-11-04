Menu Explore
Jessica Alba, Eva Longoria and more celebs campaign for Harris in Arizona

ByArya Vaishnavi
Nov 04, 2024 10:29 PM IST

In addition to the bevvy of celebrities, also in attendance at Pachanga to the Polls event was Congressman Ruben Gallego

With just hours until Election Day, both parties are pushing their campaign in a final sprint to gain a decisive edge on Tuesday. On Sunday, a host of Latina stars, including Jessica Alba and Eva Longoria, stepped out in Phoenix, Arizona, to support Kamala Harris.

Jessica Alba speaks at the Pachanga to the Polls Block Party in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., November 3, 2024. REUTERS/Caitlin O'Hara(REUTERS)
Jessica Alba speaks at the Pachanga to the Polls Block Party in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., November 3, 2024. REUTERS/Caitlin O'Hara(REUTERS)

Jessica Alba, Eva Longoria and more celebs support Harris at Pachanga to the Polls event in Arizona

Alba and Longoria teamed up with Rosario Dawson and Jordana Brewster for the Pachanga to the Polls event, which featured Liza Koshy and Gina Torres as speakers. The event was open to the public and featured live entertainment. The quartet of celebrities were decked in Harris-Walz gear as they revved up the crowd.

While addressing the Democratic supporters, the Fantastic Four actress was seen speaking into a microphone while wearing a white t-shirt with “Vota” emblazoned on it. Longoria, 49, donned a blue sweater bearing the slogan “Madame president.” She was also photographed looking optimistic while taking to the microphone.

Meanwhile, Brewster wore a white t-shirt with “Arizona for Harris-Walz” scrawled on it, and Dawson kept it casual with a black ensemble featuring a black “Love” baseball cap. The event came just a day after Ann Selzer, one of the most prominent pollsters, shared a new poll showing Harris leading Iowa by three percentage points.

In addition to the bevvy of celebrities, those also in attendance at Sunday's Arizona event were former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords, Congressman Ruben Gallego, Arizona Corporation Commissioner Anna Tovar, and Senator Mark Kelly. Koshy and Torres were also photographed addressing the crowd with a firm look on their faces.

