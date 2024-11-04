Quincy Jones once admitted to dating Ivanka, 'She had the most beautiful...' but 'Trump is...'

Quincy Jones once made a shocking admission about Donald Trump's oldest daughter, Ivanka Trump. Back in 2018, the late music producer, who died aged 91 on Sunday confessed to “dating” Ivanka when she was 25 years old. He also revealed his true opinion of the Republican presidential candidate in the bombshell interview. Quincy Jones once admitted to dating Ivanka Trump in a shocking interview

Quincy Jones reveals his true opinion of Donald Trump

Admitting that he “used to hang out with” Trump, Jones shared his true opinion of the former president in an interview with the Independent. “He’s a crazy motherf***er. Limited mentally – a megalomaniac, narcissistic. I can’t stand him,” said the veteran record producer, who was 84 at the time.

The same year, Jones elaborated on his dislike for Trump in a conversation with Vulture. “A symphony conductor knows more about how to lead than most businesspeople – more than Trump does. He doesn’t know s**t. Someone who knows about real leadership wouldn’t have as many people against him as he does. He’s a f***ing idiot,” he said.

Quincy Jones makes shocking admission about Ivanka Trump

Elsewhere in the interview, Jones claimed that he went on a date with Ivanka in 2006 when he was 72 years old. “I used to date Ivanka, you know,” he told the outlet, adding that it was Tommy Hilfiger who suggested that Trump's daughter wanted to have dinner. “I said, ‘No problem.’ She’s a fine motherf***er. She had the most beautiful legs I ever saw in my life. Wrong father, though,” Jones said.

While the former advisor to Trump has never addressed Jones' claim about her, he ultimately apologised for the controversial interview due to his criticism of Taylor Swift and the bombshell claim that Marlon Brando and Richard Pryor slept with each other back in the 1970s.