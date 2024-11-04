Donald Trump having 'enemies list'? GOP leader threatens 'it'll be nasty' if he wins US presidency

Former US President Donald Trump on Sunday gave a brief description of how his next four years will be if voters send him back to the White House. Trump might target President Joe Biden, who beat him in the 2020 presidential race, if he wins the 2024 election(REUTERS)

Wrapping up his third Sunday rally in Georgia, the GOP presidential leader stated that “it's going to be good” and “so much fun”, but warned that “it’ll be nasty a little bit at times.”

“We stand on the verge of the four greatest years in American history. You watch. It’s going to be so good. It’s going to be so much fun,” he told the crowd. “It’ll be nasty, a little bit at times and maybe at the beginning in particular. But it’s going to be something,” Trump added.

Was Trump trying to hint that his rivals would have a rough time under his presidency?

Kamala Harris, the Democratic rival of Trump, has accused the former president of having a Nixon-style “enemies list” after he launched yet another scathing attack on a political competitor.

Earlier this week, Trump came under fire when he suggested that Liz Cheney, a prominent Republican opponent and the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, should have weapons “shooting at her” to gauge her reaction to sending troops to battle. Harris hailed former legislator Cheney as “a true patriot” and claimed that the GOP leader “has increased his violent rhetoric.”

She declared that Trump's “enemies list” has increased, and his rhetoric has “grown more extreme”. Trump is even less concerned with the needs, issues, and difficulties that the American people face, Harris stated.

The question is who can be on Trump's “enemies list” if he gets elected as the US president for the second time. Here's we have listed some of his probable targets, including one from Britain:

Also Read: Catch all the newsmakers, detailed explainers and deep analysis of the US. Elections

Joe Biden

Trump might target President Joe Biden, who beat him in the 2020 presidential race, if he wins the 2024 election. In his speeches, the GOP leader has called Biden, 81,the leader of a “crime family” and promised to bring charges against the entire Biden family. He stated on his Truth Social website: “I will appoint a real special ‘prosecutor’ to go after the most corrupt president in the history of the USA, Joe Biden and the entire Biden crime family, and all others involved with the destruction of our elections, borders, & country itself!”

Kamala Harris

During his 2024 election campaign, Trump stated that Harris should be “impeached and prosecuted” over management of the border while serving as the VP. Trump may attempt to exert pressure on his Senate and House of Representatives allies to accomplish this goal.

Also Read: Trump appears to mimic ‘sex act’ on stage after Microphone malfunction; ‘way too low'

Keir Starmer

Trump charged the Labour party of “illegally interfering in the US presidential election” after some British activists assisted the campaigning for the Democratic party. In the past, Republicans have also flocked to support Tory campaigns, despite the fact that this has been a standard practice in both US and UK elections. Keir Starmer, the British PM, has also been harshly criticised by Trump supporter Elon Musk, who called him a “two-tier Keir” during the riots this summer.

Also Read: HT in US: Special Coverage of the American elections by Prashant Jha

Liz Cheney

Trump blasted Cheney as “a deranged person” during a Thursday event in Arizona with Tucker Carlson, a former Fox News personality, and said, “The reason she couldn't stand me is that she always wanted to go to war with people. If it were up to her we'd be in 50 different countries.”

Calling her a “radical war hawk”, Trump stated, “They're all war hawks when they're sitting in Washington in a nice building saying, oh gee, well, let's send 10,000 troops right into the mouth of the enemy.”