Kendrick Lamar teams up with SZA for North American stadium tour, check out dates

Kendrick Lamar has teamed up with his longtime collaborator SZA for their upcoming North American stadium tour. As part of their 2025 Grand National Tour, the rap veteran will perform with the Kill Bill singer at 19 stadiums across the United States and Canada. Kendrick Lamar and SZA are teaming up for their 2025 North American stadium tour, the Grand National Tour

Lamar and SZA first toured together for Top Dawg Entertainment’s Championship Tour in 2018, the same year they released their collaborative track, All The Stars. The announcement of the Grand National Tour comes just days after the Not Like Us hitmaker launched his sixth studio album, GNX.

The 35-year-old singer is featured on two tracks, Luther and Gloria, on the album. Their highly anticipated 2025 tour is being presented by Live Nation, pgLang, and Top Dawg Entertainment. You can check out the full list of dates below:

April 19 | Minneapolis, MN | U.S. Bank Stadium

April 23 | Houston, TX | NRG Stadium

April 26 | Arlington, TX | AT&T Stadium

April 29 | Atlanta, GA | Mercedes Benz Stadium

May 3 | Charlotte, NC | Bank of America Stadium

May 5 | Philadelphia, PA | Lincoln Financial Field

May 8 | East Rutherford, NJ | MetLife Stadium

May 9 | East Rutherford, NJ | MetLife Stadium

May 12 | Foxborough, MA | Gillette Stadium

May 17 | Seattle, WA | Lumen Field

May 21 | Los Angeles, CA | SoFi Stadium

May 23 | Los Angeles, CA | SoFi Stadium

May 27 | Glendale, AZ | State Farm Stadium

May 29 | San Francisco, CA | Oracle Park

May 31 | Las Vegas, NV | Allegiant Stadium

June 4 | St. Louis, MO | The Dome at America's Center

June 6 | Chicago, IL | Soldier Field

June 10 | Detroit, MI | Ford Field

June 12 | Toronto, Ontario | Rogers Centre

June 16 | Hershey, PA | Hersheypark Stadium

June 18 | Washington, D.C. | Northwest Stadium