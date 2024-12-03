Kendrick Lamar teams up with SZA for North American stadium tour, check out dates
Check out the full list of stadium dates for Kendrick Lamar and SZA's 2025 Grand National Tour…
Kendrick Lamar has teamed up with his longtime collaborator SZA for their upcoming North American stadium tour. As part of their 2025 Grand National Tour, the rap veteran will perform with the Kill Bill singer at 19 stadiums across the United States and Canada.
Kendrick Lamar and SZA team up for 2025 Grand National Tour
Lamar and SZA first toured together for Top Dawg Entertainment’s Championship Tour in 2018, the same year they released their collaborative track, All The Stars. The announcement of the Grand National Tour comes just days after the Not Like Us hitmaker launched his sixth studio album, GNX.
The 35-year-old singer is featured on two tracks, Luther and Gloria, on the album. Their highly anticipated 2025 tour is being presented by Live Nation, pgLang, and Top Dawg Entertainment. You can check out the full list of dates below:
April 19 | Minneapolis, MN | U.S. Bank Stadium
April 23 | Houston, TX | NRG Stadium
April 26 | Arlington, TX | AT&T Stadium
April 29 | Atlanta, GA | Mercedes Benz Stadium
May 3 | Charlotte, NC | Bank of America Stadium
May 5 | Philadelphia, PA | Lincoln Financial Field
May 8 | East Rutherford, NJ | MetLife Stadium
May 9 | East Rutherford, NJ | MetLife Stadium
May 12 | Foxborough, MA | Gillette Stadium
May 17 | Seattle, WA | Lumen Field
May 21 | Los Angeles, CA | SoFi Stadium
May 23 | Los Angeles, CA | SoFi Stadium
May 27 | Glendale, AZ | State Farm Stadium
May 29 | San Francisco, CA | Oracle Park
May 31 | Las Vegas, NV | Allegiant Stadium
June 4 | St. Louis, MO | The Dome at America's Center
June 6 | Chicago, IL | Soldier Field
June 10 | Detroit, MI | Ford Field
June 12 | Toronto, Ontario | Rogers Centre
June 16 | Hershey, PA | Hersheypark Stadium
June 18 | Washington, D.C. | Northwest Stadium
