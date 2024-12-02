AC/DC launches US, Canada stadium tour for first time in nearly a decade, check out dates
AC/DC is ready to hit the road again! The iconic rock band is set to return to the United States next year for the first time in nearly a decade. As part of their Power Up Tour (stylised as PWR/UP), the Australian band will visit 13 stadiums across North America, beginning April 10, 2025, in Minneapolis. So, here's all you need to know:
AC/DC set to bring Power Up Tour to United States, Canada
The rock band launched their Power Up Tour on 17 May 2024 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, in support of their 17th studio album Power Up, which was released in 2020. Taylor Momsen-led American rock band The Pretty Reckless served as the supporting act for the European leg of AC/DC's tour.
The band's current lineup consists of five of its longtime members: Angus Young, Phil Rudd, Stevie Young, Brian Johnson and Cliff Williams. AC/DC launched the tour shortly after reuniting for the 2023 Power Trip festival in Indio, California.
They performed across several European countries throughout the summer before bringing their tour to North America, set to commence in April. Check out the full list of US and Canadian stadium dates for AC/DC's 2025 Power Up Tour:
April 10 - Minneapolis, Minnesota, at US Bank Stadium
April 14 - Arlington, Texas, at AT&T Stadium
April 18 - Pasadena, California, at Rose Bowl
April 22 - Vancouver, British Columbia, at BC Place
April 26 - Las Vegas, Nevada, at Allegiant Stadium
April 30 - Detroit, Michigan, at Ford Field
May 4 - Foxborough, Massachusetts, at Gillette Stadium
May 8 - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, at Acrisure Stadium
May 12 - Landover, Maryland, at Northwest Stadium
May 16 - Tampa, Florida, at Raymond James Stadium
May 20 - Nashville, Tennessee, at Nissan Stadium
May 24 - Chicago, Illinois, at Soldier Field
May 28 - Cleveland, Ohio, at Huntington Bank Field
