US retail blackout: Walmart, Target, Costco and others to close down on this day after Thanksgiving shutout

As per the prevailing holiday traditions of US retailers, you may want to check Christmas shopping off your festive to-do list earlier than planned. Major retail giants across America, including Walmart, Target, Costco and Trader Joe’s, will remain closed for Christmas Day. Christmas trees on display at a Walmart Supercenter in North Bergen, New Jersey, U.S, November 29, 2024. (REUTERS/Siddharth Cavale)

While customers may have already hopped on their respective shopping sprees during the Thanksgiving and Black Friday holidays, the jolly hours are far from over. With the busiest time of the year gearing up for its return in the weeks leading up to December 25, US retailers have released a timely reminder that the shutters for endless chains of stores dotting the US will be closed on the big day.

The early notice has not only been issued as a call to shoppers to get their bearings in order in advance, but also as a sound alarm that staff members equally deserve the hard-earned time off the clock to celebrate the major holiday with their families. According to the US Sun, all 597 branches of Trader Joe’s will be closed in the country for Christmas.

On the other hand, the Hudson Valley Post noted that New York itself is home to about 100 Walmart stores, whereas over 4,600 store locations are listed nationwide. Walmart stores will close at 6 pm on Christmas Eve, with lights not coming back on until Christmas Day is over. As a result, retail stores for the popular chain will reopen on December 26.

Big stores closed for Christmas (December 25)

Walmart and Trader Joe’s are merely two such big names that will follow the US retail blackout tradition on Christmas after doing the same on Thanksgiving. Other such brands that will remain shut that day are as follows:

Costco

Dollar General

The Home Depot

Target

Wegman's

Whole Foods

Winn-Dixie

Macy's

Michaels

Kroger

Kohl's

JCPenny

Family Dollar/Dollar Tree

Burlington

Big Lots

ALDI

Albertsons

Lowe's

Publix

Stop & Shop

Rite Aid

ShopRite

Sam's Club

Other shopping options open on Christmas Day

On the flip side, it’s not like customers will be completely out of options on Christmas Day. Some alternatives that still continue trading on December 25 are (opening hours vary):