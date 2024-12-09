Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘nervous’ after Trump's ‘great talk’ with William in Paris

Donald Trump couldn’t help but gush over the “very handsome” Prince William after their bonding session in Paris over the weekend. What he eventually described as a “great talk” with the Prince of Wales is potentially playing with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s nerves amid the duke’s visa application concerns. US President-elect Donald Trump (L) talks with Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, during a meeting in the Salon Jaune room at the UK Ambassadors residence in Paris, on December 7, 2024.(AFP / Aaron Chown)

The US president-elect and Prince William's Saturday meeting made for a headline-stealing moment as celebrations for Notre Dame Cathedral’s rise from the ashes after the 2019 fire took over the iconic monument. As the Prince of Wales stepped in for the ceremony on behalf of his father and British monarch, King Charles, it marked the first time a royal crossed paths with Trump since his White House departure in 2021.

Donald Trump on meeting Prince William

Soon after the duo’s sit-down, Trump opened up about their meet-up to the New York Post. He praised William as a “good looking guy,” adding that he “looked really, very handsome last night.”

He went on, “Some people look better in person? He looked great. He looked really nice, and I told him that.”

The 2024 US presidential election’s victor labelled his nearly two-hour chat with the future king in Salon Jaune at the UK Ambassador’s Residence a “great talk with the prince.”

Further shedding light on what they bonded over, Trump revealed that he asked him about his wife, Kate Middleton, who had previously been diagnosed with cancer. Additionally, the Republican leader took an interest in King Charles III, who continues his battle with cancer.

Royal commentator on Prince Harry's US visa status

Meanwhile, on the other side of these diplomatic chats, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams implied that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have got to be “a little bit nervous” about his visa situation in light of Trump’s reunion with the Prince of Wales.

Despite pushing the visa talks as an afterthought, the royal commentator admitted that Harry’s US visa status is a pressing issue that could seriously take a tumble with Trump coming to power in the new year.

“I very strongly doubt that Harry and Meghan are among the priorities of the president,” he said of Trump’s discussion with William. Speaking on GB News, Fitzwilliams added, “We know there’s an issue supposedly with what might or might not be on the application form for Prince Harry’s US visa. He mentioned that he’d taken drugs in Spare.”

Possibility of Trump's election win working against Prince Harry

Addressing Harry’s visa woes, Trump previously told the Daily Express US, “ I wouldn’t protect him. He betrayed the Queen. That’s unforgivable. He would be on his own if it was down to me.”

The Heritage Foundation, the think tank legally charging against Prince Harry, is also counting on Trump’s election win to work in their favour. In November, Nile Gardiner, Director of The Heritage Foundation’s Margaret Thatcher Center of Freedom, told the Daily Mail that there was a “strong possibility” that the duke’s confidential immigration documents could be released with Trump winning the November election.