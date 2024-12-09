Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘nervous’ after Trump's ‘great talk’ with William in Paris

ByAshima Grover
Dec 09, 2024 04:53 PM IST

Could Donald Trump's Prince William's Notre Dame reunion over the weekend reel in trouble for Prince Harry's US visa status? Royal commentator unloads his take.

Donald Trump couldn’t help but gush over the “very handsome” Prince William after their bonding session in Paris over the weekend. What he eventually described as a “great talk” with the Prince of Wales is potentially playing with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s nerves amid the duke’s visa application concerns.

US President-elect Donald Trump (L) talks with Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, during a meeting in the Salon Jaune room at the UK Ambassadors residence in Paris, on December 7, 2024.(AFP / Aaron Chown)
US President-elect Donald Trump (L) talks with Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, during a meeting in the Salon Jaune room at the UK Ambassadors residence in Paris, on December 7, 2024.(AFP / Aaron Chown)

The US president-elect and Prince William's Saturday meeting made for a headline-stealing moment as celebrations for Notre Dame Cathedral’s rise from the ashes after the 2019 fire took over the iconic monument. As the Prince of Wales stepped in for the ceremony on behalf of his father and British monarch, King Charles, it marked the first time a royal crossed paths with Trump since his White House departure in 2021.

Also read | How much Google, Amazon, Tesla, and big techs spend to protect their CEOs amid Brian Thompson’s murder

Donald Trump on meeting Prince William

Soon after the duo’s sit-down, Trump opened up about their meet-up to the New York Post. He praised William as a “good looking guy,” adding that he “looked really, very handsome last night.”

He went on, “Some people look better in person? He looked great. He looked really nice, and I told him that.”

The 2024 US presidential election’s victor labelled his nearly two-hour chat with the future king in Salon Jaune at the UK Ambassador’s Residence a “great talk with the prince.”

Further shedding light on what they bonded over, Trump revealed that he asked him about his wife, Kate Middleton, who had previously been diagnosed with cancer. Additionally, the Republican leader took an interest in King Charles III, who continues his battle with cancer.

Royal commentator on Prince Harry's US visa status

Meanwhile, on the other side of these diplomatic chats, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams implied that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have got to be “a little bit nervous” about his visa situation in light of Trump’s reunion with the Prince of Wales.

Also read | Trump taps favourite lawyer Alina Habba as White House counselor

Despite pushing the visa talks as an afterthought, the royal commentator admitted that Harry’s US visa status is a pressing issue that could seriously take a tumble with Trump coming to power in the new year.

“I very strongly doubt that Harry and Meghan are among the priorities of the president,” he said of Trump’s discussion with William. Speaking on GB News, Fitzwilliams added, “We know there’s an issue supposedly with what might or might not be on the application form for Prince Harry’s US visa. He mentioned that he’d taken drugs in Spare.”

Possibility of Trump's election win working against Prince Harry

Addressing Harry’s visa woes, Trump previously told the Daily Express US, “ I wouldn’t protect him. He betrayed the Queen. That’s unforgivable. He would be on his own if it was down to me.”

The Heritage Foundation, the think tank legally charging against Prince Harry, is also counting on Trump’s election win to work in their favour. In November, Nile Gardiner, Director of The Heritage Foundation’s Margaret Thatcher Center of Freedom, told the Daily Mail that there was a “strong possibility” that the duke’s confidential immigration documents could be released with Trump winning the November election.

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to US Election, politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris,Donald Trump,and Joe Biden along with US Election Results Live.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On