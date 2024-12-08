Donald Trump praises Prince William as the two meet in Paris, ‘Great man this one’

Donald Trump met with Prince William after the ceremonial reopening of the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris on Saturday, December 7. The president-elect even called the Prince of Wales a “great man.” Donald Trump praises Prince William as the two meet in Paris (Photo by Aaron Chown / POOL / AFP)(AFP)

William and Trump shook hands, and briefly spoke at the ceremony. The two met at the residence of the British ambassador in Paris, where William, sporting a beard, met Trump at the door, saying, “Great to see you.”

Trump and the Prince were seen standing in the foyer and posing for pictures. The president-elect was heard praising William, saying, “Great man this one. He’s going to do a fantastic job.” Kensington Palace said the two had a “warm, friendly meeting,” according to New York Post.

“The pair discussed a range of global issues but focused on the importance of the UK/US special relationship. President Trump also shared some warm and fond memories with The Prince about the Late Queen for which [His Royal Highness] was extremely grateful,” Kensington Palace said.

US President-elect Donald Trump (R) and Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (L), pose for a photograph ahead of a meeting at the UK Ambassadors residence in Paris, on December 7, 2024. The US President-elect makes his first international trip since his election win, preparing for a day of intense diplomacy whilst attending the reopening ceremony for the Notre Dame cathedral restored after the 2019 fire. (Photo by Aaron Chown / POOL / AFP)(AFP)

William was expected to have a similar meeting with Jill Biden too, who attended the Paris ceremony on behalf of her husband, Joe Biden, BBC reported. William had planned to meet Trump and Jill before the ceremony. However, the meetings got delayed as bad weather pushed back the Prince’s arrival in Paris.

Prince William opens up about meeting Donald Trump

The Paris event celebrating the restoration of Notre Dame five years after a fire damaged the landmark was attended by several other stars, including actress Salma Hayak and her billionaire husband, French fashion magnate Francois-Henri Pinault, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. William later wrote in an X post that it was “a pleasure to spend time with” Macron and Trump.

“A wonderful event to celebrate the reopening of the @notredameparis,” he wrote. “It is an immense achievement to renovate such a beautiful and culturally important building. Thank you and well done to everyone who has been a part of this project.”

William and Trump last met in 2019 when the then-president went on a tour to the UK. Trump later gushed about his meeting with the late Queen Elizabeth II.