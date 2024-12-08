Volodymyr Zelensky ripped over casual fashion choice during meeting with Trump, ‘Do you not own a suit?’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was criticised for his casual fashion sense during his appearance at the formal reopening of the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris. Zelensky wore a rugged black sweatshirt, black slacks and brown combat boots for both the ceremony and his meeting with US president-elect Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron at Élysée Palace. Both Trump and Macron donned formal suits. Volodymyr Zelensky ripped over casual fashion choice during meeting with Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron (Photo by HANDOUT / UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE / AFP) (AFP)

According to Trump advisor Roger Stone, Zelensky’s outfit was “disrespectful to the American people.” “He can’t afford a suit? He wore a suit and tie to the World Economic Forum event, but can’t wear one to address a joint session of Congress or to meet the President-elect of the United States?” he told New York Post.

‘Do you not own a suit?’

Later, in an X post, Zelensky wrote that he had “a good and productive trilateral meeting” with Trump and Macron. “President Trump is, as always, resolute. I thank him. I also extend my gratitude to Emmanuel for organizing this important meeting,” he wrote, sharing photos of himself with the world leaders. “We all want this war to end as soon as possible and in a just way. We spoke about our people, the situation on the ground, and a just peace.”

Zelensky added, “We agreed to continue working together and keep in contact. Peace through strength is possible.”

Netizens ripped Zelensky for his fashion choice in the comment section. “As a French person, I’m no fan of Macron: but at least we still know how to dress. Small mercies!” one user wrote. “Maybe you can buy a nice suit courtesy of American tax dollars,” one user wrote, while another said, “Sad that Zelenskyy can't dress like an adult after all the billions of dollars the World has given him”.

“You couldn’t wear a suit to a reopening of an iconic cathedral?” one user wrote, while another said, “Do you not own a suit?” One said, “You can’t be bothered to put on a suit?” “Would it hurt to wear a suit every once in a while? Called respect,” wrote another user.