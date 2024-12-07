Menu Explore
Donald Trump meets French president Macron, Ukraine's Zelensky in Paris

ByHT News Desk
Dec 07, 2024 10:59 PM IST

The meeting between the trio were an attempt to kickstart tri-party talks on the Ukraine war

US president-elect Donald Trump met French president Emmanuel Macron and Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Élysée Palace in Paris on Saturday ahead of the re-opening of the Notre Dame cathedral.

French President Emmanuel Macron, President-elect Donald Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met at the Elysee Palace, (AP)
French President Emmanuel Macron, President-elect Donald Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met at the Elysee Palace, (AP)

The meeting between the trio was an attempt to kickstart tri-party talks on the Ukraine war. Macron had also indicated that the leaders would discuss the tense situation in the Middle East.

Macron, Zelensky and other world leaders are attempting to garner Trump's support in Ukraine's war against Russia. While the president-elect has vowed to end the Ukraine war during his campaign, his plans to achieve this peace remain unclear.

Zelenskyy’s top aide Andriy Yermak met key members of Trump’s team on a two-day trip earlier this week as well.

A senior Ukrainian official told AP that the meetings had been productive, but declined to disclose details.

“We’ve had a good time together and we had a lot of success, really great success, working together on defense and offense, too,” Bloomberg quoted Trump as saying about Macron.

In his first international trip as president-elect, Trump will be joined by several world leaders to celebrate the renovation of the Notre Dame cathedral which was burned down in a fire in 2019.

Donald Trump will also be meeting Prince William before the re-opening of the Notre Dame, with First Lady Jill Biden who has joined instead of president Biden as the United States representative for the event.

Trump is one of the 1,500 guests invited to the re-opening of the 861-year-old heritage structure, led by Archbishop Laurent Ulrich. The president-elect will be accompanied by a special security detail and the high profile event will be closed to all tourists and non residents, with a strict police patrol around it.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, along with US Election Results Live and national affairs.
