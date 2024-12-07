Barack Obama targets Donald Trump in ‘politicizing’ military comment: ‘A line has been crossed’

Former President Barack Obama warned against threats to democracy in a speech at the Obama Foundation’s Democracy Forum on Thursday. “A line has been crossed,” he declared if any group seeks to secure “a permanent grip on power” through such means. Barack Obama urged commitment to democratic principles and pluralism amid ongoing controversies surrounding Donald Trump, emphasizing the importance of navigating differences in a healthy democratic society.(REUTERS FILE)

Obama expressed concern about actions that undermine democratic principles, including voter suppression, the politicization of institutions like the military, and the weaponization of the judiciary to target political opponents.

Obama’s comments come amid ongoing controversy surrounding the legal and political challenges faced by President-elect Donald Trump. Since leaving office, Trump has been the subject of multiple indictments, garnering massive support among Americans who view these cases as politically motivated. While Trump was acquitted during two separate impeachment trials during his presidency, his legal troubles have continued to fuel debate about the fairness of the judicial process.

“You see, it’s easy to give democracy lip service when it delivers the outcomes we want. It’s when we don’t get what we want that our commitment to democracy is tested,” Obama noted.

“It means that in a democracy we all have to find a way to live alongside individuals and groups who are different than us,” he said.

Biden called Trump supporters garbage days before election

Earlier, President Joe Biden called Trump a “genuine danger to American security.” Just weeks before the d-day, Biden faced criticism for comments perceived as labelling Trump supporters “garbage,” though he later clarified that his remarks referred specifically to “hateful rhetoric” directed at Puerto Rico during a Trump rally.

“Because the alternative is what we’ve seen here in the United States and in many democracies around the globe: Not just more gridlock, not just public cynicism, but an increasing willingness among politicians and their followers to violate democratic norms,” Obama warned, citing examples like targeting critics and rivals or resorting to violence for political gain.

“Pluralism is not about holding hands and singing ‘Kumbaya.’ It is not about abandoning your convictions and folding when things get tough. It is about recognizing that in a democracy, power comes from forging alliances and building coalitions,” he concluded.