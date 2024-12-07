Melania Trump says, 'not possible' for Barron to be normal; reveals if she gave Trump some tips to..

Melania Trump gave her first interview, though short, after her husband Donald Trump reclaimed the White House. The incoming first lady, who is less likely to take on the full-time FLOTUS job, discussed everything from the transition to Barron Trump’s potential political influence, her ornament line, and, of course, Trump’s unmissable dance on Fox & Friends. Mrs. Trump also took the opportunity to pitch a “stocking-stuffer” version of her coffee table book. Melania Trump reads a book to children during the annual Easter Egg Roll at the White House in Washington,

Melania Trump reveals why Barron can’t be a ‘normal kid’

Speaking for the first time after Trump’s victory over opponent Kamala Harris, Melania expressed joy over the win and how things would be different this time. She also opened up about her son Barron, whose key role in the presidential campaign became a major factor behind Trump’s success.

She revealed how Barron actively advised his father, especially when it came to connecting with younger voters. “He was very vocal,” Melania said, adding that Barron “knew exactly who his father needs to contact and talk to.” Highlighting Barron’s advice to reach out to media personalities (like Joe Rogan, Patrick Bet-David, etc) popular with Gen Z voters helped Donald Trump improve his appeal to younger generations.

“He brought in so many young people—he knows his generation,” she said. Despite Barron’s influence, Melania shared the challenges he faces as an 18-year-old freshman at New York University, especially due to his 24/7 security and life in the White House. "I don’t think it’s possible for him to be a normal student,” the mother of one added.

His experience at college is very different than any other kid. I am very proud of how he has been handling it. He's very strong and he knows that he is in a different position than other children. I just tell him 'make your dreams come true", she said emphasising her guidance for him to find his own path despite the extraordinary circumstances.

Melania opens up about Trump’s dance

Throughout his second presidential campaign, President-elect Donald Trump was often seen busting some cool moves to the beat of his favorite track, YMCA. At several rallies, he even brought Melania on stage to join the fun. Melania was asked about her husband’s infamous dance moves, which became a staple of his rallies and have since been mimicked by everyone from athletes to celebrities.

With a playful grin, Melania clarified that while the whole country might be trying their hand at the "Trump dance," she’s never tried to join in herself. "That's not how I dance," she said. When asked if she gave him some tips, the Melania author said, “No..its all him.”

During the conversation the former model also discussed Trump’s assassination attempt in Butler and recalled, the first time she stepped into the White House, stating how the Obama administration didn’t exactly roll out the red carpet, leaving them with “not much access” before Trump officially took office in January 2017. “The first time was challenging,” she admitted. “But this time, it’s already in process.”