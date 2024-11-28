What Melania Trump ‘wants’ in second term as US First Lady? 'Own bedroom’ in White House, report says

Melania Trump “can't stand” her husband, US President-elect Donald Trump, and has demanded a “separate bedroom” in the White House, according to a report. Melania Trump during a recent public appearance in New York City.

Melania is set for her second stint as the First Lady of the United States following Trump's victory over Kamala Harris, the outgoing Vice President, in the presidential election held on November 5.

According to an “insider,” Melania's desire to have a her own bedroom, is not “new information.”

The source said, “It was no secret that Donald stayed in the White House master suite, while she occupied a two-room suite on the third floor during their first go-round there. They will now basically go back along those very same lines – if not in the very same rooms.”

However, a Trump spokesperson rejected the claim, first reported by RadarOnline.

Also, it has already been reported that the former supermodel, who was born in Slovenia and became an American citizen in July 2006, will split her time between New York City and Palm Beach, Florida.

Barron, the 18-year-old son of Melania and Donald Trump who is the couple's only child, studies at New York University (NYU), while Palm Beach is home to Mar-a-Lago, a grand mansion and primary residence of the President-elect.

As per CNN, Melania's decision to base herself in Florida during Trump's second term, for which the latter will be sworn in on January 20, is also “influenced” by a group of close friends in the state.

Also, while not expected to be a full-time White House resident, she is likely to attend official engagements which require her presence.

The Trumps will celebrate their 20th anniversary on January 22.