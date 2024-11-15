Melania Trump will live ‘part-time’ at the White House

Melania Trump reportedly has plans to take on her role as First Lady in a “part-time” capacity when President-elect Donald Trump assumes office in January 2025. The New York Post cited an insider who claimed Melania intends to spend her time not only at the White House but also in New York and Florida to remain a “hands-on mother to Barron.” Former US President Donald Trump, from left, former US First Lady Melania Trump, and their son Barron Trump during an election night event at the Palm Beach Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, US, on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024.. Photographer: Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

“Melania will be the first lady, but only on her terms. She’ll do the big events. But no ladies’ tea and no — or very few — interviews,” the source told the New York Post.

“She views winning as the main show, and the rest she’ll do as she pleases. She’s really in the driver’s seat as to her duties at the White House. Melania will be a part-time first lady — while being a full-time mother and wife.”

Melania remains ‘hands-on mother to Barron’

This decision aligns with Melania’s current focus on her son, Barron, who recently started his first year at New York University’s Stern School of Business after graduating from high school earlier this year. Unlike many college freshmen, Barron opted to live at their New York residence instead of a dorm.

“I could not say I’m an empty nester. I don’t feel that way. It was his decision to come here, that he wants to be in New York, study in New York, and live in his home and I respect that. He’s enjoying his college days. I hope he will have a great experience because his life is very different than any other 18-, 19-year-old child,” Melania told Fox & Friends’s Ainsley Earhardt.

Melania has also declined an invitation to a customary White House tea with current First Lady Jill Biden, citing a scheduling conflict. “Mrs. Trump will not be attending today’s meeting at the White House,” her office said in a statement.

Some insiders hinted that her choice may have been influenced by past tensions, specifically the August 2022 FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, during which some of her personal items were reportedly searched including her “underwear drawer.”

“Jill Biden isn’t someone Melania needs to meet,” the source told the Post.