Melania Trump's ‘I am the most bullied person’ video goes viral as she snubs Jill Biden

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Nov 14, 2024 07:37 AM IST

Melania Trump, citing personal reasons, declined an invitation to tea from Jill Biden and will not attend her husband's meeting with President Biden.

A resurfaced video of Melania Trump claiming she was “one of the most bullied persons in the world” has gone viral amid recent reports that she declined an invitation for tea from outgoing First Lady Jill Biden.

Melania Trump will not meet with Jill Biden at the White House for the Tea party.
Melania Trump will not meet with Jill Biden at the White House for the Tea party.

On Wednesday, it was reported that Melania would not join her husband, President-elect Donald Trump, at the White House for his scheduled meeting with President Joe Biden.

“Mrs. Trump will not be attending today’s meeting at the White House. Her husband’s return to the Oval Office to commence the transition process is encouraging, and she wishes him great success,” Melania said in a statement. Historically, this transition includes a meeting between the outgoing and incoming First Ladies.

ALSO READ| Melania reveals Jill Biden contacted her after Trump's PA assassination attempt, questions whether ‘concern was genuine’

Conservative media suggested that Melania may have had personal reasons for avoiding the Bidens, noting that she might be unwilling to engage with a family that, in her view, played a role in the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago raid. Reports recalled how officials searched even her private quarters, including her dresser drawers, which some sources said added to her reluctance.

Melaina is ‘steering clear of the Bidens’

While some have scrutinized Melania’s decision, her supporters in MAGA circles have praised her for “steering clear of the Bidens.”

The resurfaced viral video clip from a 2018 ABC interview shows Melania reflecting on the toll of negative public commentary and media scrutiny she experienced as First Lady. “I could say that I’m the most bullied person...one of the most bullied persons in the world,” she remarked.

ALSO READ| Trump praises ‘very gracious’ Biden after WH meeting they ‘both really enjoyed’: Here's what they talked about

“If you really see what people are saying about me...it’s all the things that people say that I’m not happy in the White House; that I don’t even live there and that I’m miserable in my marriage; that I am out of touch, there are so many things, I don’t know where to start,” she said, noting that these accusations typically came from anonymous online sources who “hide behind keyboards.”

Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris,Donald Trump,and Joe Biden along with US Election Results Live.
