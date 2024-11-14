Melania Trump revealed that Jill Biden reached out to her after Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, but also said that she doubts Jill was being sincere. Melania made the comments during an interview with French outlet Paris Match just before the election. Melania reveals Jill Biden contacted her after Trump's PA assassination attempt, questions whether ‘concern was genuine’ (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File, AP)

“I do question, however, whether Jill’s concern was genuine, as a few days prior she referred to my husband as ‘evil’ and a ‘liar,’” Melania said. “It was obvious that the onslaught of rhetoric from Democrat leaders and the mainstream media was so deeply embedded in our nation’s consciousness it prompted an attempt to assassinate Donald.”

President Biden also spoke to Donald Trump after the assassination attempt. “He said, ‘You’re lucky you turned to the right,’” Trump previously told Fox News host Jesse Watters of the call between Biden and him, referring to the discussion as a "nice conversation.”

Melania Trump skips tea with Jill Biden

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, November 13, Melania opted to skip the traditional tea between first ladies during the transition. Biden and Trump, however, sat down to go over the switch.

Melania’s team said in a statement on X, “Mrs. Trump will not be attending today’s meeting at the White House. Her husband’s return to the Oval Office to commence the transition process is encouraging, and she wishes him great success. In this instance, several unnamed sources in the media continue to provide false, misleading, and inaccurate information. Be discerning with your source of news.”

Insiders told New York Post that one of the main reasons why Melania decided to forgo tea with Jill was the 2022 FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago. After Trump’s victory in 2016, Melania had met with former first lady Michelle Obama for tea in the Yellow Room. However, she chose not to extend the same courtesy to Jill after the 2020 election.

Melania, during her interview with the French outlet, recalled how relieved she was that “my husband was safe” after the assassination attempt. However, she denounced the political environment that may have led to the attack.

“They want Donald out. They won’t stop. Has the concept of ‘respect’ become antiquated?” she said. “The Democrat political engine peddles harsh words, vile names, and labels our nation’s 45th president ‘a threat to democracy.’”

“People today are so desensitized they actually joke about killing a former US president,” she added. “It is undeniable that this type of speech created a toxic political environment.”