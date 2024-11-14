Melania Trump has planned to divide her time between New York, Florida and DC during her husband Donald Trump's second term in office “so she can be the hands-on mother to Barron that she is,” a source told New York Post. “Melania will be the first lady, but only on her terms,” the Mar-a-Lago insider said. “She’ll do the big events. But no ladies’ tea and no — or very few — interviews.” Melania plans to be ‘hands-on mother to Barron,’ will serve as first lady ‘only on her terms': Report (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(AP)

The source added, “She views winning as the main show, and the rest she’ll do as she pleases. She’s really in the driver’s seat as to her duties at the White House. Melania will be a part time first lady — while being a full-time mother and wife.”

The Trumps live at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, but also maintain their residence at Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan. This is where Barron Trump, 18, lives. The president-elect’s youngest son is in his first year at New York University.

‘It was his decision to come here’

“I could not say I’m an empty nester. I don’t feel that way,” Melania told Fox News in September. “It was his decision to come here, that he wants to be in New York, study in New York, and live in his home and I respect that.”

“He’s enjoying his college days. I hope he will have a great experience because his life is very different than any other 18-, 19-year-old child,” she added.

Melania recently said she is less anxious about this term than the previous one. “This time is different,” she said. “I have much more experience and much more knowledge. I was in the White House before. When you go in, you know exactly what to expect.”

Melania on Wednesday, November 13, opted to skip the traditional tea with Jill Biden during the transition. President Biden and Trump met and sat down to go over the switch.