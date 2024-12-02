Melania reveals she and Barron became subject of political discrimination, were left bankless, ‘Shocked and dismayed’

Melania Trump has described several occasions when she and her son Barron were the subject of political discrimination. In her new memoir, the future First Lady alleged that they were left bankless because the media’s cancel culture targeted her and Barron. Melania reveals she and Barron became subject of political discrimination (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(AP)

“I was shocked and dismayed to learn that my long-time bank decided to terminate my account and deny my son the opportunity to open a new one,” Melania wrote in her book, which is self-titled.

Melania explained that she was left disappointed by the current socio-political landscape that perpetuated the exclusion and shaming of political figures. “It is troubling to see financial services withheld based on political affiliation," Melania wrote.

Melania also said that the decision of the bank, which she did not name, raised "serious concerns about civil rights violations." She added that she faced political prejudice in the media and her charity work. In fact, she once said she lost a media initiative because the private equity firm that was backing it “chose not to honor our agreement due to personal animosity towards my husband.”

Melania Trump opens up about the ‘cancel mob’

Melania also opened up on how the bias impacted her Fostering the Future scholarship program, an initiative she began after Donald Trump’s first administration. The initiative pursued partnerships to start a donation fund for scholarships to be handed to foster care children.

Melania said that when her involvement was publicised, the “leading tech-education company” went on to pull out. The board refused to associate with Melania publicly. “The ‘cancel mob’ now includes corporations, traditional media, influential social media figures, and cultural institutions. The cancellation continues — an attitude by businesses both big and small that never ceases to surprise me," Melania wrote.

In fact, there are fashion brands and companies that have also denied dressing Melania. Some American designers have even been vocal about not wanting Melania to sport their attire as they did not want to be tied to her husband’s politics.

However, despite the blows, and ups and down, Barron is thriving in college, Melania has revealed. She told Fox News that her son loves his professors and classes, and is "enjoying being in New York City again." Barron, at present, is a freshman studying business at New York University.