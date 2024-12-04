Tucker Carlson returns to Russia for major interview, claims US embassy in Kyiv barred Zelenskyy from talking to him

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson announced his return to Russia following his bombshell interview with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin. Tucker Carlson shared a clip X, in which he declared, “We are closer to nuclear war than at any time in history.”(via REUTERS)

Taking to X, Carlson shared a clip, in which he declared, “We are closer to nuclear war than at any time in history.” He is all set to speak with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov about the current conflict in Ukraine.

In his 3-minute clip, the Conservative commentator expressed his displeasure with the Biden government's handling of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, pointing to the president's approval of the deployment of American-made long-range missiles on Russian territory as a key factor driving the parties closer to nuclear war.

“We are, unbeknownst to most Americans, in a hot war with Russia. An undeclared war you did not vote for and that most Americans don’t want but is ongoing,” Carlson claims before conveying that he thinks the world is closer to a nuclear war than it was during the Cuban Missile Crisis.

Reacting to Carlson's announcement, co-owner of Trending Politics Collin Rugg wrote: “Tucker is doing more to prevent a nuclear war than our own government (which is actively pushing us closer to one).”

“Blaming America first, as usual,” Republicans against Trump commented.

Several supporters backed him, with one saying: “Tucker is hands down the best journalist on the planet.”

Tucker Carlson claims US Embassy in Kyiv prevented Zelenskyy from doing interview

Carlson further claimed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was not allowed to have an interview on his program by the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, prompting him to return to Russia and speak with Lavrov, the world's longest-serving foreign minister, in order to gain the “Russian perspective” and comprehend the direction of the conflict.

Also Read: Joe Rogan reveals how he reacted after Zelensky tried to ‘come’ on his podcast: ‘I was like…’

“We’ve attacked that from a bunch of different angles. We’ve spoken to a lot of different around him, had dinner with them. We’ve been in talks continuously and those efforts had been thwarted by the US government. The American embassy in Kyiv, with our tax dollars to pay for, told the Zelenskyy government: ‘No, you may not do the interview.’”

Earlier this year, Carlson visited the nation and sat down for a two-hour conversation with Putin.

He was the first Western “journalist” to have a direct conversation with Putin since Russia invaded Ukraine.