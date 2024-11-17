Kim Jong's North Korea may send 1 lakh troops to help Vladimir Putin in Russia-Ukraine war

North Korea may send as many as 1,00,000 troops to support Russia's war in Ukraine if its alliance with Moscow strengthens further, according to some G20 assessments. Analysts say the deployment would likely happen in rotating phases rather than a single large-scale transfer. A TV screen shows a file image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Pyongyang, during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Earlier, Ukraine's ambassador to South Korea, Dmytro Ponomarenko, shared similar concerns, predicting an initial 15,000 North Korean troops could deploy to Russia’s Kursk region and occupied areas of eastern Ukraine, rotating every few months, Bloomberg reported.

ALSO READ- Trump dials Putin, advises him not to escalate Ukraine war: Report

Ukraine’s allies raise concern

This development has raised concerns among Ukraine’s allies, who see North Korea’s potential involvement as a major escalation in the conflict, with possible implications for regional security. Western nations worry that closer ties between Moscow and Pyongyang could destabilise the Indo-Pacific, already strained by China-US tensions.

ALSO READ- Biden's last meeting with Xi focuses on North Korea, China-Russia cooperation concerns

The issue is expected to be a key topic at the upcoming G20 Summit in Brazil. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has expressed his concerns directly to Russian president Vladimir Putin, warning that deploying North Korean troops would mark a serious escalation.

Scholz plans to discuss the issue further with Chinese president Xi Jinping in Rio, urging Beijing to leverage its influence with North Korea and Russia to prevent further escalation.

ALSO READ- Elon Musk's new X post claims US, not Putin to be blamed for Russia-Ukraine war

China, a close ally to both Russia and North Korea, has not commented publicly on North Korea’s possible military support for Moscow. Jinping, who has generally avoided conflict on the Korean Peninsula, may see North Korea’s involvement as a liability amid already tense US-China relations.

Reports indicate that North Korea has already sent over 10,000 troops to the Kursk region, along with weapons and artillery. South Korea believes Pyongyang may also seek advanced technology transfers from Russia in return, such as tactical nuclear weaponry and missile systems.

(Inputs from Bloomberg)