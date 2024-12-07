Donald Trump and Melania ready to have ‘elegant and intimate dinner’ with anyone who donates THIS amount to…

Donald Trump's inaugural fundraising campaign has come up with a lucrative offer to high-profile supporters, who can now enjoy a dinner with future first lady Melania Trump. Donald Trump smiles accompanied by Melania Trump(REUTERS)

According to The New York Times, those who donate $1 million to Trump's inaugural fundraiser would have the opportunity to join Trump, 78, and Melania, 54, for a “elegant and intimate dinner” the evening before the inauguration.

It has been described as “the pinnacle event” of all the “Trump Vance Inaugural Committee Benefits,” according to the Times.

According to a flyer with details, top donors who contribute $1 million or $2 million can attend eight events in total, including a dinner with Vice President-elect J.D. Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, on January 18 and a reception with Trump's Cabinet nominees.

The Trumps and Vances will be attending a black-tie “Starlight Ball” on January 20th, which is also open to major donors, according to Axios. Those who contribute the most will each receive six tickets to the actual inauguration.

The US government also provides free public tickets to the presidential inauguration on a first-come, first-served basis.

What are Melania Trump plans?

Melania had not yet confirmed her intentions for the inauguration, according to the Times. However, she has already confirmed that she would be present at a number of the associated events, including the “One America, One Light Sunday Service,” an interfaith religious service on Sunday morning, according to the Daily Beast.

There is no cap on the total amount of money donated to Trump's inauguration fundraiser, but the Times reports that Federal Election Commission will be informed about every contribution over $200.

Controversy around Trump's fundraising campaigns

Controversy has dogged Trump's prior inaugural fundraising efforts. The inaugural committee allegedly attempted to “grossly overpay” to rent out the facility for Trump's 2017 inauguration events, according to the attorney general's office in Washington, D.C., in 2020. The campaign was also accused of receiving unlawful foreign donations.

In 2020, prosecutors accused the Trump Organization and the Trump International Hotel of embezzling $1.1 million in charitable donations.

One donor who donated $900,000 through his business was sentenced to 12 years in prison as a result of the investigation, according to the Times.