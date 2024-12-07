Barron Trump to influence Melania's White House Christmas duties years after she dropped F-bomb about holiday decor

While there’s still some time before the Trump family takes over the White House following Donald Trump’s November 5 election victory, Melania Trump is reportedly all set to spearhead the first lady's duties. Contrary to the years-old Christmas controversy, the former model is poised to flip the switch on her heavily contested decor vision, per new sources. Barron Trump's New York presence will heavily impact how Melania Trump leads White House holiday celebrations.(AP / Evan Vucci)

Numerous sources, including a mix of the ex-model’s friends, political sources and Mar-a-Lago, recently banded together to clean up Melania Trump’s image as they spilled to People how she is expected to turn things around with White House traditions in the new term, putting aside her own feelings if they contradict with what the situation demands of her. However, she has no plans of renouncing her priorities attached to her son Barron Trump’s needs.

Melania Trump will remain her authentic self, but Barron Trump's involvement may incite her honest devotion to WH

“Melania will do what she is asked as first lady but under her own terms, and that includes decorating the White House for the Christmas holidays,” a source in Palm Beach told the tabloid. “She will set her own schedule, make her own rules, and use her own taste. She will do what she wants with Barron’s needs coming first above everything.”

The source continued, “Will her attitude this term be any different than before? I doubt it.”

The 54-year-old wife of Donald Trump was previously exposed in leaked audio recordings for grumbling about the big responsibility. “I’m working… my a** off on the Christmas stuff, that you know, who gives a f*** about the Christmas stuff and decorations?” Recently resurfaced recordings revealed her griping about the situation. The original recording is reportedly from 2018. “But I need to do it, right?”

Melania’s friend and businesswoman Robin Bernstein also highlighted the same sentiment that the incoming first lady “will make the White House beautiful and magical.” Nevertheless, “she has Barron to look after, and that time will factor into how long she spends on various parts of the project.”

The former ambassador to the Dominican Republic under Donald Trump continued praising her friend and her meticulousness. Bernstein added of Melania, “She has magical style herself and that will translate to the White House decorating. I think she will spend the time she needs to make it look perfect.”

White House may not be Melania's main home but she will be there when duty calls

A third insider said Melania’s whereabouts would be inherently linked to Barron’s living situation at Mar-a-Lago or Trump Tower during his time at New York University. While duty will beckon her back to the White House throughout the year, sources claimed that she would be open to more honestly devoting her time to traditions with Barron by her side.

“This term, without her [late mother Amalija Knavs], she will seek to make her own traditions, and we may all be surprised,” a social source added. “She has Barron with her and since he is closer to Washington than if she were hiding out in Palm Beach, she may likely spend more time and devote more honest interest in decorating for Christmas in the White House.”

“This doesn’t mean she is gung-ho, it just means she will do what she has to do. And that is nothing new.”

How Melania Trump could be closer to the White House

A political source chimed in, arguing that Melania could kick things up a notch “even if she tackles it as just another duty.” Barron spending time in New York during the weeks leading up to the holiday season would help her "be a lot closer to the White House.”

“Don’t forget Melania is her own person, and she will give it the time she thinks it needs. No more or less.”

Despite duty calls, all claims heavily allude to how Melania Trump won’t possibly treat the White House as her House #1, especially since “She will have her private living apartment there, and she has her home in New York, and her home at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach.” This would require her to divide her time accordingly so that she could spend time everywhere.