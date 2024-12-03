Inside Trump's wild joke at Mar-a-Lago dinner with Justin Trudeau: Canada could become 51st US state, here's why

President-elect Donald Trump has been hosting numerous politicos and high-profile figures at his private Mar-a-Lago estate since forever. These invitations have inflated dramatically since his 2024 presidential election victory on November 5. Last week, the 78-year-old incoming commander-in-chief made room for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The hasty, unannounced meet-up came hot on the heels of Trump threatening to impose sweeping tariffs on Canadian products, specifically due to the neighbouring country’s (and Mexico’s) failure to curb the flow of illegal immigrants and illicit drugs into the US. US President Donald Trump (L) listens to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as they walk towards the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on October 11, 2017. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrived in Palm Beach, Florida, on November 30, 2024 for what Canadian and American media said was a meeting with US President-elect Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago luxury estate. (AFP / Jim Watson)

Donald Trump reportedly joked about Canada becoming a part of the US, with Justin Trudeau as governor

The incoming US POTUS previously labelled his meeting with Trudeau “very productive.” Now, new reports are floating out, divulging details of what went down between the two leaders. According to a December 2 report (US time), insiders told Fox News that Trump resorted to some leg-pulling as he jokingly suggested that Canada should become the 51st US state if it can’t handle his tariff plan.

Last week, the three-hour-long Mar-a-Lago dinner in Palm Beach, Florida, reportedly had Trudeau making his country’s case, urging Trump not to go through with the aggressive implementation as it would “kill” Canada’s economy. Trump purportedly responded, “So your country can’t survive unless it’s ripping off the US to the tune of $100 billion?” The rhetorical question ended with him quipping that Canada should become a part of the United States, with Trudeau taking over as its governor.

More jokes float about what Canada as a US state would look like

The seemingly passive-aggressive approach hinted at Trump’s admission that Trudeau was better suited as a “prime minister” than a “governor.” Sources at the dinner alleged that the Canadian PM and others were consequently compelled to “nervously” laugh at the remarks. Additionally, it seems like someone even envisioned Canada as a potentially “very liberal state” of the US. It prompted the president-elect to hit Trudeau with another suggestion that the hypothetical state would have to be split into two – a liberal and conservative one making two states.

The Friday dinner at the Florida Trump property again served as the ideal platform for the president-elect to reiterate his ideas regarding how Canada’s relations with the US should look, especially when he is sworn into office on January 20.