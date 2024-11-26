Justin Trudeau panics as Trump threatens to impose ‘devastating’ tariffs on Canada, makes urgent call to…

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reacted swiftly after US President-elect Donald Trump threatened to levy tariffs on Chinese, Mexican, and Canadian exports as world currencies plunged. File photo of US Presidnt Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the White House in Washington, DC.(AFP File)

Taking to his social media platform Truth Social on Monday, Trump declared that his upcoming administration would impose a 25 percent tariff on goods from Canada and Mexico as long as those nations permit immigration across the US border.

The President-elect also declared that he will levy an extra 10 percent duty on goods from China because the Chinese government has not fulfilled its pledge to execute drug dealers.

The tariffs, which would be imposed on the first day of of Trump administration, “will remain in effect until such time as Drugs, in particular Fentanyl, and all Illegal Aliens stop this Invasion of our Country!”

Trump further implied that Mexico and Canada had “the absolute right and power to easily solve this long simmering problem,” implying that he intended the neighbour countries to increase border patrols to prevent migrants from entering the country illegally.

Reacting to Trump's announcement, one X user suggested, “I say keep the tariffs in place permanently.”

“Enjoy expensive oil products, fresh water and timber. Canada will just sell to Europe and Asia,” another reacted.

Trudeau quickly calls Trump and Canadian govt issues statement

Trudeau contacted Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate just two hours after his announcement on Truth Social, according to New York Times. The duo held a positive discussion about border security and trade, an unnamed Canadian official who was aware about the call told the outlet.

Following their talks, the Canadian government issued a statement emphasising the close economic links between the US and Canada.

Trudeau's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland and Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc, in a statement highlighted that “Canada is essential to the US domestic energy supply and 60 percent of US crude oil imports originated in Canada last year.”

They ensured that Canada will keep talking about these matters with the next US administration.

Ontario Premier on Trudeau to hold urgent meeting

Meanwhile, the head of the Canadian industry group Automotive Parts Manufacturers' Association, Flavio Volpe, stated that he considered Trump's posts were merely a means of initiating talks that would ultimately cement the US and Canada as friends in the war against China.

“Half of the cars made in China are made by American companies and half of the parts that go into all the cars made in Canada come from US suppliers, and more than half of the raw materials are from US sources,” Volpe remarked, adding that the US and Canada are “beyond partners” and they are almost “as inseparable as family.”

In a social media post, Ontario Premier Doug Ford declared that a 25 percent tariff would “be devastating to workers and jobs in both Canada and the US.”

Stressing that the crisis at the border must be taken seriously by the federal authorities, he stressed that they urgently need a Team Canada “approach and response”.

He further called on Trudeau to hold an urgent meeting to discuss the issue.