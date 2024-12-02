Epstein and Diddy lists to be released under Trump admin, says firebrand FBI director nominee Kash Patel

Over the weekend, President-elect Donald Trump put heavy speculation to rest by officially confirming that Indian-American Kashyap “Kash” Patel will serve as the next Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Praising his former aide as “a brilliant lawyer, investigator, and ‘America First’ fighter who has spent his career exposing corruption, defending Justice, and protecting the American People,” the Republican leader sent out a message via Truth Social on Saturday evening. Former Chief of Staff to the U.S. Secretary of Defense Kash Patel speaks during a campaign rally for U.S. Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump at Findlay Toyota Center on October 13, 2024 in Prescott Valley, Arizona. US President-elect Donald Trump nominated Kash Patel as FBI director on November 30, 2024.(AFP / Rebecca Noble)

Kash Patel ready to turn FBI operation upside down on Day 1

In light of the formal announcement, Patel has essentially gained new levels of online fame. Trump’s decision has drawn bipartisan fire in some cases. However, netizens have majorly turned back to the former Chief of Staff to the US Secretary of Defense's recent interviews and incendiary claims of “massive declassification,” calling for the release of ‘Epstein and Diddy lists.’ The 44-year-old longtime Trump ally already has a history of vowing to bust up the ‘deep state,’ according to Fox News. Two months ago, he appeared on the Shawn Ryan podcast and reiterated his statements about how he would take a “wrecking ball” to the deep state and make waves with swift political transformations under Trump’s second administration.

Also read | Diddy's ex Yung Miami entangled in dating rumours with NFL star Stefon Diggs amid Sean Combs' never-ending scandal

Despite Trump’s alleged ties with the convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, there’s been a lot of talk about the inner workings of the US government keeping details of the sex offender’s purported links to notably high-profile figures under wraps. On the same page, celebrities and politicos have also been linked to the notorious Sean “Diddy” Combs, even more so since his September arrest. These so-called Epstein and Diddy lists possibly hold the answers to who is connected to the disgraced personalities.

As per a Sunday video shared by conservative content creator Benny Johnson on X, Patel retraced his steps to the same conversation in a recent interview. Speaking to Johnson about the comprehensive declassification operation under the new Trump term, the New York native foregrounded the need for transparency in these cases. He called for “restoring trust in our agencies and departments” by “giving the American people the truth.” Referencing Trump’s presidential victory, Patel went on, “He’s going to come in there and maybe give them the Epstein list, maybe give them the P Diddy list, and they are terrified.”

Trump firebrand pick name-drops Bill Gates

In a separate conversation with Johnson, Patel again addressed the hot topic and hopes of upending the FBI following the transition period. As the Indian-American politico accused the current wave of officials of sitting on these ‘lists,’ the commentator asked him why authorities were going to great lengths to protect a predator like Epstein. “Simple, because of who is on that list,” Patel began.

Also read | Elon Musk was 3 weeks away from bankruptcy after coup at PayPal, then he turned things around

“You don’t think that Bill Gates is lobbying Congress night and day to prevent the disclosure of that list… Put on your big boy pants, and let us know who the pedophiles are. We have an election coming up and we need to adjudicate this matter of the polls. God knows the FBI and DOJ aren’t gonna do anything. How are you going to reward the FBI with a new headquarters building after their illegal surveillance on Donald Trump continues with the reauthorisation of Pfizer, and we can’t even get basic documents out? This is why America hates Congress and this is why I’m tired of the Republican majority saying they’re gonna get the job done and failing.”

Kash Patel finds support

Senate Marsha Blackburn has since also given her support to the new Trump pick for the FBI. Alluding to Patel’s mentions of restoring Americans’ faith in the government, the Tennessee rep wrote on X, “I look forward to working with Kash Patel as FBI Director to release Epstein’s flight logs and black book. Under the Trump administration, the American people are going to get answers.”

Similarly, on Monday, Elon Musk also doubled down on the repeatedly referenced promise. An X user went back to a November report by EconoTimes, highlighting how Patel had previously drawn attention to the potential release of the alleged Epstein and Diddy lists. Musk briefly responded to the post with a “Yes.”