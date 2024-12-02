Diddy's ex Yung Miami entangled in dating rumours with NFL star Stefon Diggs amid Sean Combs' never-ending scandal

While Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ controversial profile gets more inflated by the day with a flurry of lawsuits and allegations targetting him, his former girlfriend Yung Miami is wrapped up in dating rumours with NFL’s Stefon Diggs. The “Ex for a Reason” crooner confirmed last year that the now-disgraced rapper was “not my man.” Earlier this year, she was eventually roped into accusations linking her to drug-related claims alongside the Bad Boy Records label for allegedly transporting the illicit drug, commonly known as Pink Cocaine. Yung Miami and Stefon Diggs could be the new celeb couple in town. (Instagram)

Yung Miami and Stefon Diggs allegedly emerging as a new celeb couple

Back to the present, the City Girls member, born Caresha Brownlee, was pictured celebrating the Houston Texans star’s 31st birthday at the celebrity hotspot Carbone Miami, as per Page Six. Additionally, The Shade Room even captured a snap of Miami’s now-deleted Instagram Story, presumably dedicated to Diggs. The rapper sneaked in a quick post-and-delete moment sharing a neon-lit display of “31” and “Happy Birthday.” Even though her SNS update was possibly missed out on by many, the celeb gossip source on Instagram shared visuals of the pair’s weekend hangout at the popular restaurant. Paparazzi clips caught Brownlee leaving the place with a drink in her hand. Meanwhile, the NFL player appeared to be trying his best to keep a low profile.

Although the pair’s rumoured romantic involvement remains unconfirmed, Miami was spotted at a Texans home game at the NRG Stadium in Houston in September. Earlier this month, tabloid sources also noticeably linked Miami to Diggs as she posted an IG Story of herself sporting the athlete’s custom ASICS sneakers.

Yung Miami linked to Diddy's legal troubles

The 30-year-old rapper’s romantic past prominently ties her to Diddy as they reportedly jumped into an open relationship in 2022. Their relationship’s timeline also remains hazy, with the exact time of their breakup unknown. 2024 especially dragged Miami back into the big headlines for all the wrong reasons.

In addition to being associated with the alleged transportation of pink cocaine for Diddy, Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones’ $30 million lawsuit listed her as one of the three women whom Combs paid a “monthly stipend” for sex work. The City Girls rapper has since denied those claims, saying that she was “not a prostitute” and “never sold (cat emoji) a day in [her] life.” In yet another lawsuit, an anonymous plaintiff accused her of harassing and “repeatedly” pushing her “to have an abortion” after she found out that an alleged sexual encounter with Diddy purportedly resulted in a pregnancy.