Bachelor alum Maria Georgas shuts down Pete Davidson dating rumours, reveals he's not in rehab, ‘It's insulting’

Maria Georgas has dismissed claims about her being romantically involved with Pete Davidson. Amid the reports about the pair “secretly dating,” the Bachelor alum took to social media Tuesday to shut down “false rumours.” The 30-year-old also clarified that the comedian is not in rehab. Maria Georgas dismisses report claiming Pete Davidson checked into rehab after a secret relationship with her (Instagram)

Bachelor alum shuts down Pete Davidson dating rumours, reveals comedian is ‘literally home’

In the wake of a recent report by the US Sun that claimed Davidson “quietly checked into rehab after a secret romance and breakup with The Bachelor alum,” Georgas wrote over her Instagram stories, “Never dated Pete. False rumor! I’m friends with his sister [Casey]. Case closed.”

ALSO READ: Beyonce, Jay-Z's daughter Blue Ivy channels inner Sabrina Carpenter at Short n' Sweet concert

The report claimed that the 31-year-old “is now in treatment for the second time this year, amid his longtime struggles with mental health.” However, Georgas refuted the claims, calling them “insulting.” “Just spoke to his sister he’s not in rehab and has been sober for months,” the reality star wrote.

“Can’t believe this s**t it’s very insulting to his recovery and my mental health,” she went on, adding, “He’s literally home.” On Monday, a source for the outlet alleged that Davidson is “in pretty bad shape this time around” and “not in a good place.” After Georgas denied the rumours, a source close to the comedian confirmed to Page Six that he “is not in rehab.”

ALSO READ: Megyn Kelly rips MSNBC's ‘faux journalists’ Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski for meeting with Donald Trump

The US Sun report also claimed that the comedian's rehab stint came after his “secret romance” with Georgas, who appeared on Joey Graziadei’s season of The Bachelor earlier this year. “He ended a fling with Maria just before he checked in,” the insider told the outlet, adding that they had allegedly been dating “for a couple of months.”