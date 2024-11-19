Pete Davidson checks into rehab again after secret romance with The Bachelor alum fumbles

Pete Davidson has quietly checked into rehab for the second time this year. The troubled Saturday Night Live alum hasn’t particularly had a swell year amid reports of fractured friendships and relationships and his exacerbating struggles with mental health. Merely two weeks ago, Pete Davidson returned to Saturday Night Live for a cameo alongside Andrew Dismukes and John Mulaney. (YouTube / Saturday Night Live)

On November 18 (US time), The US Sun exclusively reported that the SNL star is back in treatment after his failed romance with The Bachelor alum Maria Georgas. Although the exact date of his rehab return hasn’t been revealed, an insider said, “He checked into rehab in Florida fairly recently.” Davidson is believed to be in “pretty bad shape this time around” and “not in a good place.”

Pete Davidson's failed secret relationship with Maria Georgas

Pete’s latest treatment woes purportedly emerged after “he ended a fling with Maria.” The source pressed that the unexpected duo’s secret romance was quite fresh as they had only been dating “for a couple of months.” Before being linked to The Bachelor reality star, Pete and his ex Madelyn Cline dated for nearly a year until they amicably broke things off. The 31-year-old SNL alum has also dated actress Chase Sui Wonders and Kim Kardashian in the past.

The Bupkis actor appears to have checked in for medical aid like this at least four times in the past. His last rehab stint was reported in July 2024, as he cancelled numerous standup stops for his Prehab tour. The July check-in reportedly lasted for just weeks and is believed to have been a “really short stay.”

Pete Davidson's recent public outings

The outlet also previously established that the comedian was purportedly on the outs with his longtime buddy Colin Jost. The former SNL co-stars recently reunited for an awkward run-in on stage after a reported months-long rift. Their meeting was made possible thanks to Davidson’s return for an SNL skit cameo with John Mulaney. Another one of Pete’s public outings earlier this month included being spotted by locals at a Kingsport restaurant in Tennessee on November 5. In late October, he was also seen with pal Machine Gun Kelly at The Room premiere in Los Angeles.