Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders break up after dating for less than a year: Report

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders have reportedly broken up. The pair had been dating for less than a year. "He's single again," a source told the news outlet PEOPLE. "He's out and about and doing really well." Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders have reportedly broken up (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File, chasesuiwonders/Instagram)

Pete, 29, recently checked himself into mental health treatment voluntarily. However, an insider close to the ‘Saturday Night Live’ alum said he would be out of treatment “pretty soon.” Pete has been receiving in-patient therapy for post-traumatic stress disorder and his earlier borderline personality disorder diagnosis.

"Pete will often check himself into rehab to work on these issues," another insider close to Pete said. "His friends and family have been supportive during this time."

Just months ago, Pete and Chase, 27, were involved in a car crash in Beverly Hills. He allegedly collided with a fire hydrant, and was later officially charged with one misdemeanour count of reckless driving.

"We believe that Mr. Davidson engaged in reckless driving, which ultimately resulted in his involvement in a serious collision into a home," a spokesperson for the L.A. County District Attorney's Office said in a statement at the time. "Luckily, no one was seriously injured as a result of this collision. We know that reckless driving can have devastating consequences."

When did Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders start dating?

Pete and Chase co-starred in ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’ released in 2022. In December 2023, the two sparked dating rumours when they were spotted attending a New York Rangers game together. They were seen stepping out together several times after that, including at Universal Studios Hollywood on January 19, where they were seen walking hand in hand. TMZ later shared photos of the two exchanging kisses while on an escalator.

Pete met Chase’s family in April to celebrate the premiere of the semi-autobiographical Peacock series ‘Bupkis,’ where Chase appeared too. At the time, he told Entertainment Tonight, “She's the best. She's the best actress. She's gonna crush. She's got a lot of cool stuff going."

Pete previously dated Cazzie David and Kim Kardashian. He was once also engaged to Ariana Grande.