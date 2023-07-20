‘Feel, deal, and heal’: Kim Kardashian admits she rebounded with ex Pete Davidson to avoid Kanye West drama

Kim Kardashian has admitted that in an attempt to avoid drama with Kanye West, she rebounded with her ex Pete Davidson. “I definitely jumped into another relationship so fast,” the reality star, 42, told sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner on a recent episode of Hulu’s ‘The Kardashians.’ Kim Kardashian poses for a photocall at the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring-Summer 2024 show as part of the Paris Fashion Week, central Paris, on June 20, 2023 (Photo by STEFANO RELLANDINI / AFP)(AFP)

“It got my mind away from, like, stuff, and that’s not a way to, like, run from things,” Kim said. She added that “it’s better” to “feel, deal, [and] heal.” Kylie then joked, saying all of them should get matching tattoos of that mantra. The three giggled.

Kim shares four children with Kanye: North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4. The couple separated in January 2021, following which Kanye publicly accused Kim of keeping him away from his children. Kim denied the allegations and asked West to stop harassing her.

Kim started dating Pete during that time, after the pair met when Kim hosted ‘SNL’ in October 2021. They were spotted together on various outings, and romance rumours began spreading. They went Instagram-official by November 2021, and broke up in August 2022.

Is Kim Kardashian dating Tom Brady?

Meanwhile, rumours that surfaced claimed something romantic is going on between Kim and Tom Brady. However, sources have claimed this is not true, according to the news outlet PEOPLE. Kim and 45-year-old Tom were seen attendingMichael Rubin's White Party in The Hamptons over the Fourth of July weekend.Two sources claimed the two of them had very little interaction. "[They] said hi briefly when she arrived at the party," the first source said. "Kim and Tom barely even spoke at the party and barely even said hello," the second source noted. The first source said that after their brief interaction, Kim was only overheard telling her friends that she thought Tom was quite attractive.

