Pete Davidson charged with reckless driving after car crash into Beverly Hills home

Pete Davidson, the former cast member of Saturday Night Live, has been charged with reckless driving following a car crash into a Beverly Hills home in March. FILE - Comedian Pete Davidson attends the premiere of "Big Time Adolescence," at Metrograph on March 5, 2020, in New York. Los Angeles prosecutors charged former the "Saturday Night Live" star with reckless driving Friday, June 16, 2023, three months after he allegedly crashed into a Beverly Hills home. The actor and writer was behind the wheel during the March 4 collision in Beverly Hills. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

The 29-year-old comedian was charged with one count of reckless driving, and his arraignment is scheduled for July 27, according to Us Weekly.

The Los Angeles District Attorney's office issued a statement on June 16, stating, "We believe that Mr. Davidson engaged in reckless driving, which ultimately resulted in his involvement in a serious collision into a home. Luckily, no one was seriously injured as a result of this collision."

“We know that reckless driving can have devastating consequences. In 2022, traffic fatalities in Los Angeles have reached the highest levels seen in 20 years. This is an alarming trend that we cannot ignore. As a result, it’s crucial that we take all allegations of reckless driving seriously and hold these responsible accountable,” the statement also includes.

The incident occurred earlier this year when Davidson was driving in the Flats neighborhood of Beverly Hills with his girlfriend, Chase Sui Wonders.

According to TMZ, the comedian lost control of the vehicle, causing it to jump the curb, destroy a fire hydrant, and crash into the side of a nearby home. Police arrived at the scene, and an investigation began. Davidson was not arrested, and authorities did not suspect drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

The owner of the damaged property spoke exclusively to Us Weekly, expressing the extent of the damage and the dramatic nature of the crash. He revealed that only his 16-year-old daughter was at home during the incident and thankfully, no one was physically injured.

“The main thing for me is they are okay.”

However, due to the structural damage to the house, they deemed, “We don’t think it’s safe [to be in the house].”

At the time of the crash, the couple did not disclose the cause of the accident to the homeowner or his daughter.

“They gave their phone number of a manager and said the manager will take care of it,” the homeowner explained to US Weekly. Afterward, a car arrived to pick up Davidson and Wonders from the scene.

Davidson and Wonders met on the set of the 2022 film "Bodies Bodies Bodies" and began their whirlwind romance shortly after. They attended a hockey game together in December 2022, while Davidson was still linked to Emily Ratajkowski. However, the couple ended their relationship after two months of dating.

Following his split from Ratajkowski, Davidson, and Wonders were spotted on various dates, including lunch in New York City and a romantic vacation in Hawaii.

A source close to Davidson revealed to Us Weekly in June that the comedian is extremely happy with Wonders, and their relationship is “getting pretty serious between them.” They described their relationship as going "great" and indicated that the couple is growing closer.